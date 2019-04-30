California Pharmacists Association and Pharmacy Podcast Network Reveal New Partnership

SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The California Pharmacists Association (CPhA) and Pharmacy Podcast Network (PPN) announced today that they are joining forces to enhance the communications platform available to the pharmacy profession in both California and beyond. Together, the podcast platform of more than 20 channels and 70,000 listeners and the nation’s largest state association supporting pharmacists, will boost and enhance the content, information and resources available to network listeners, pharmacists and those interested in all aspects of the profession.

“This partnership with the Pharmacy Podcast Network strengthens the voice of our pharmacists not only in California, but across the country,” said CPhA Chief Executive Officer Jon Roth. “CPhA values innovation and we look forward to communicating exciting news that will create positive change for the profession.”

As part of the partnership, CPhA will be a frequent guest on PPN, discussing legislative and regulatory news, statewide initiatives, the impact of federal regulations, and promoting educational opportunities for all pharmacists. CPhA joins PPN to better communicate resources to pharmacists, student pharmacists, pharmacy technicians and educators in moving the pharmacy profession forward.

“The advancements and strides the California Pharmacists Association have made for the pharmacy profession have had a ripple-effect across the country,” said PPN founder, Todd Eury. “PPN is dedicated to supporting not only pharmacists, but the patients they serve, therefore when we partner with a brand, we only partner with the best.”

California is known as a trendsetter for the nation and so is the California Pharmacists Association. Representing thousands of pharmacists in a variety of practice settings, CPhA has expanded the scope of practice for pharmacists, saved thousands of dollars for pharmacists by advocating against detrimental legislation and continues to promote the profession by sponsoring legislation that allows pharmacists to do what they best: provide access to healthcare.

About California Pharmacists Association:

The California Pharmacists Association (CPhA) is the largest statewide professional society of pharmacists in the United States. CPhA represents pharmacists in all practice settings in fulfilling its mission to promote the health of the public through the practice of pharmacy. For more information on CPhA, please visit cpha.com.

About Pharmacy Podcast Network:

The PPN launched in 2009 and is the first podcast network dedicated to the pharmacy industry, with 700+ episodes published to date on topics including, but not limited to Pharmacogenomics, financial planning, business franchising, marketing, and career development. With 20+ different podcast programs and over 30 different co-hosts helping to develop audio content about different subjects in pharmacy, the PPN delivers a unique publication to all health care professionals with a specific focus on pharmacy. To view shows and episodes, visit pharmacypodcast.com