Arlo Technologies Reaches Cooperation Agreement with VIEX Capital Advisors

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO), the #1 internet connected camera brand in the U.S.,1 today announced that it has entered into a cooperation agreement with VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC and certain of its affiliates (collectively, “VIEX”), which owns approximately 9.7% of the outstanding shares of Arlo’s common stock.

Under the terms of the cooperation agreement, Arlo has agreed to increase the size of its board of directors from six to seven and to appoint an independent director recommended by VIEX to fill the vacancy created as a result of such expansion. The new director will be appointed as a Class II director, with a term expiring at Arlo’s 2020 annual meeting of stockholders, within the next five business days.

The Arlo board of directors has also approved commencing a comprehensive strategic review, with the purpose of evaluating a wide range of strategic alternatives available to Arlo to optimize the value of Arlo and to improve returns to its stockholders. The Board has engaged Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. in connection with the strategic review. The cooperation agreement provides that, as part of the strategic review, Arlo will form a special committee of the board which will include the new director and oversee the review process. The board has also agreed to reduce its compensation in order to better align with stockholders.

Matthew McRae, Chief Executive Officer of Arlo, stated, “The board is laser focused on improving Arlo’s business and maximizing value for all shareholders. This announcement and settlement agreement demonstrate our commitment to that focus. We look forward to working with our new director whose skills compliment the current board as we focus on our dual path of executing against our operational objectives and pursuing strategic alternatives. We appreciate the constructive dialogue we have had with VIEX and are pleased to have reached this agreement with them.”

Eric Singer, the Founder and Managing Member of VIEX, said “This settlement and the board’s actions show alignment with shareholders, and the establishment of a strategic committee in conjunction with a banker is an important step to maximize shareholder value. We were pleased to have reached this agreement today that aligns with stockholders and explores all options to maximize value.”

Under the terms of the cooperation agreement, VIEX has agreed, among other things, to customary standstill provisions and to vote its shares in support of the election of Arlo’s director candidates at the 2019 annual meeting of stockholders, subject to certain exceptions.

The board has not set a timetable for the conclusion of its review of strategic alternatives. Arlo does not intend to comment further on the strategic review process unless and until the board has approved a specific course of action or Arlo has otherwise determined that further disclosure is appropriate or required by law. There can be no assurance on the outcome or results of the review of strategic alternatives.

The complete agreement between Arlo and VIEX will be filed as an exhibit to a Current Report on Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Arlo is the award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the way people experience the connected lifestyle. Arlo's deep expertise in product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience for Arlo users that is easy to setup and interact with every day. The company's cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. To date, Arlo has launched several categories of award-winning smart connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors and smart security lights.

Safe Harbor

