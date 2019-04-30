Arch MI Secures Over $621 Million of Indemnity Reinsurance through Bellemeade Re Insurance-Linked Note Transaction

GREENSBORO, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arch Mortgage Insurance Company (“Arch MI”) announced today that it has obtained $621,022,000 of indemnity reinsurance on a pool representing $35.58 billion of mortgages from Bellemeade Re 2019-2 Ltd., a special purpose reinsurer. This insurance-linked note (ILN) transaction provides Arch MI with collateralized coverage for potential losses on a portion of its mortgage insurance (MI) portfolio.

The reinsurance is for a portfolio of MI policies linked to 143,840 loans issued by Arch MI and affiliates primarily during the second half of 2018. The most senior M-1A class notes received an A rating from Morningstar Credit Ratings, LLC.

This is Arch’s second 2019 ILN transaction, following Bellemeade 2019-1, which was issued in March. In total, Arch has issued eight Bellemeade transactions, which have provided aggregate reinsurance coverage of approximately $3.5 billion.

Bellemeade Re 2019-2 Ltd. is funding its reinsurance obligations through the issuance of five classes of amortizing notes with 10-year legal final maturities.

The notes consist of the following five classes:

$133,076,000 class M-1A notes with a coupon equal to one-month LIBOR plus 100 basis points.

$133,076,000 class M-1B notes with a coupon equal to one-month LIBOR plus 145 basis points.

$168,563,000 class M-1C notes with a coupon equal to one-month LIBOR plus 200 basis points.

$164,127,000 class M-2 notes with a coupon equal to one-month LIBOR plus 310 basis points.

$22,180,000 class B-1 notes with a coupon equal to one-month LIBOR plus 410 basis points.

“These Bellemeade transactions are an important part of managing the capital and risk positions of our mortgage business,” said Jim Bennison, EVP, Alternative Markets for Arch Capital Group (U.S.) Inc. “Since our initial Bellemeade issuance in 2015, we’ve seen a significant increase in global investor interest in this asset class. We believe that ILN transactions will continue to be a benefit to our entire industry.”

About Arch Mortgage Insurance Company

Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s U.S. mortgage insurance operation, Arch MI, is a leading provider of private insurance covering mortgage credit risk. Headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, Arch MI's mission is to protect lenders against credit risk, while extending the possibility of responsible home ownership to qualified borrowers. Arch MI’s flagship mortgage insurer, Arch Mortgage Insurance Company, is licensed to write mortgage insurance in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit archmi.com.

