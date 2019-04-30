Cambridge Advisors Surpass $100 Billion in Assets under Advisement

FAIRFIELD, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cambridge announced a milestone achievement in surpassing $100 billion in assets under advisement. “The success of our advisors, is our success,” said Amy Webber, Cambridge’s President and CEO. “We are proud to partner with advisors who share our values of integrity, commitment, flexibility, and kindness – while reflecting diverse independent business models.”

Average Growth Rate of 10 Percent for Advisors

In addition to surpassing the $100 billion AUA milestone, the average growth rate for advisors was 10 percent, while Cambridge’s revenues increased 12 percent in 2018 compared to the prior year. The firm utilizes a segmentation and specialization strategy designed to add value to all financial professionals, including those that are focused on growth and those that are in a different phase of their journey.

Serving a broad variety of advisor business models, the segmentation includes:

Solo advisor with or without staff

Ensembles of two to 10 advisors

Ensemble Enterprises of 10 or more advisors

Multi-advisor Teams of two to 35 advisors operating under separate marketing identities

Enterprises of 36 or more advisors operating under separate marketing identities

The firm continues to identify specializations within these segments that could benefit from a unique approach. For example, advisory has been a long standing broad specialization for Cambridge, beginning with its innovative approach as an early adopter of fees and its perfection of the hybrid model.

High Speed Advisor Revenue Growth

Growth oriented advisors are another specialization and the firm recently established a new department focused on ‘High Speed Advisor Revenue Growth’ led by Kyle Selberg, Executive Vice President and Chief Business Development Officer, and Barry Schmidt, Senior Vice President, Business Development. They are focused on independent financial professionals identifying revenue growth as their number one priority, or challenge. Bringing together a unique collaboration of internal and external sources, including key support from custodial and product partners, this initiative will give advisors access to a variety of specialized resources, peer-to-peer idea sharing, and coaching designed to provide:

More effective use of back office time – to enable more time with existing and new clients

Targeted leads viable for client prospecting – to expand engagement with new clients

The High Speed Advisor Revenue Growth Team is in place and actively working one-on-one with independent financial professionals to customize specific initiatives to their business growth goals. This initiative includes a Growth Forum on Cambridge Nation – a Cambridge financial professional’s only online social forum where advisors engage directly with each other to share ideas, questions, and experiences on a peer-to-peer basis.

In addition to advisory and growth, other specializations include succession and acquisition, serving high net worth investors, retirement, college funding, small business, engaging next gen clients, and so on. Cambridge looks to maximize the value propositions for these specializations as momentum builds amongst the financial professionals in an area of specialization.

Cambridge’s Digital Strategies: Simple, Efficient, and Productive – from the Advisor’s View

Centralized technology with smooth, seamless integrations to multiple business applications are the heart of Cambridge’s digital strategies designed to serve financial professionals. These digital solutions give independent financial professionals a single pane view where they can achieve their business goals, gain competitive advantage, and provide their clients with all aspects of life’s planning needs. Continuously assessing advisor feedback, Cambridge is continually striving to consistently make it easier for the financial professional to conduct business through the Cambridge digital experience that is simple, efficient, and productive – from the advisor’s view.

Financial Professionals Can Work Anywhere, Anytime, on Any Device

As a firm, Cambridge believes the financial professional serving the current and future needs of their clients must be able to use digital solutions and tools in order to work anywhere, anytime, on any device – computer, tablet, or mobile phone. Cambridge continues to further optimize integrations with third-party applications and partners while adapting to unique advisor business models and relevant industry trends.

Cambridge’s CLIC Advisor and CLIC Client

Cambridge’s newest digital financial solution is CLIC® Advisor, an extension of its digital workstation for independent financial professionals, and CLIC® Client, an investor center for clients of financial professionals. CLIC Advisor and CLIC Client utilize an innovative partnership with eMoney Advisor to deliver a unique, streamlined advisor experience with leading FinTech providers while supporting advisor choice.

Cambridge’s purpose is to make a difference in the lives of its advisors, their clients, and its associates. Celebrating its 38th year in the industry, Cambridge continues to be focused on listening to, engaging with, and being as responsive as possible to independent financial professionals striving to best serve their clients.

About Cambridge

Cambridge Investment Group, Inc. is a privately-controlled financial solutions firm focused on serving independent financial advisors and their investing clients. Cambridge offers a broad range of choices regarding advisor-focused financial solutions: advice solutions, technology solutions, platform choice and business structure solutions, consulting solutions, and outsourcing solutions. Cambridge’s national reach includes: Cambridge Investment Research Advisors, Inc. – a large corporate RIA; and Cambridge Investment Research, Inc. – an independent broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC, that is among the largest privately-controlled independent broker-dealers in the country.

Securities offered through Cambridge Investment Research, Inc., a broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC, and investment advisory services offered through Cambridge Investment Research Advisors, Inc., a Registered Investment Adviser. Both are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Cambridge Investment Group, Inc.