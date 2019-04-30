DynCorp International Awarded Aviation Field Maintenance (AFM II West) Contract

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On April 26, the U.S. Army Contracting Command at Redstone Arsenal awarded DynCorp International (DI) a contract for Aviation Field Maintenance (AFM) and Sustainment Level Maintenance for the AFM Directorate (AFMD). The work involves program management, aircraft and ground support equipment maintenance, as well as aircraft modifications, and other logistical support to aviation customers worldwide. The total value of the contract is not to exceed $1.1 billion and the period of performance is May 13, 2019 through August 12, 2027, if all options are exercised.

“We are honored to have been selected to support this critical mission for the U.S. Army,” said Joe Ford, president of DynAviation.

This work is similar to the Regional Aviation Sustainment Management (RASM) – West Region contract, which DI has supported since May 2013.

