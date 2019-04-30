Sentient Jet Doubles Down on Kentucky Derby in Support of Nation’s Veterans

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sentient Jet, a Directional Aviation company and passionate supporter of the horseracing industry, proudly announces its continued support of Homes For Our Troops, a Veteran nonprofit that served as the subject of a successful awareness campaign led by the private aviation company throughout the 2018 Triple Crown season, through a partnership with Omaha Beach and Fox Hill Farm at the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 4. The partnership, which marks the latest demonstration of Sentient Jet’s unwavering commitment to both the Veteran and horseracing communities, will bring national and necessary attention to the organization’s mission of building and donating specially adapted custom homes for injured Veterans while simultaneously welcoming several US Veterans to Churchill Downs to experience the Kentucky Derby with Sentient Jet, the annual horseracing event’s Preferred Private Aviation Partner.

Omaha Beach and Country House join a highly-distinguished group of horses that have been hand-picked by Sentient Jet throughout the brand’s decade-long presence within the horseracing industry including 2016 Kentucky Derby winner Nyquist, 2017 runner-up Lookin’ at Lee and recent Triple Crown standouts Combatant, Tenfold and Gronkowski.

“Following our introduction to Homes For Our Troops in 2018, the organization has held special significance to the entire Sentient Jet team, and we’re thrilled to join forces with Fox Hill Farm and team Omaha Beach to usher in the next wave of awareness around the inspiring nonprofit,” said Andrew Collins, president and CEO of Sentient Jet. “Named to commemorate one of the most momentous military operations in history, Omaha Beach is the ultimate envoy for this worthy cause, and we look forward to cheering him on alongside our esteemed guests at the upcoming Kentucky Derby.”

As part of the partnership, Sentient Jet will host a group of US Veterans on the backside of Churchill Downs on Thursday, May 2 for an intimate introduction to the Omaha Beach team. The acclaimed attendees include Army Specialist Brett Bondurant, Marine Corporal Travis Echols, Marine Staff Sergeant Matthew Wheeler and Army Sergeant Richard “Tony” Doyle, all of whom sustained life-altering injuries during their respective tours of duty. At the track, the group will be joined by Jacob Tamme, a retired NFL tight-end and University of Kentucky alumnus who is known for his support of the Veteran community through his work with Swings for Soldiers, a charity golf tournament that he hosts with his wife Allison Tamme, for a behind the scenes look at the entire Kentucky Derby field.

On Saturday, May 4, the Veterans will be honored guests at Sentient Jet’s third annual Derby Day Breakfast hosted by brand ambassador and celebrity chef Bobby Flay before returning to Churchill Downs to watch Omaha Beach compete in the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby. Named for the most intensely fought after beach of World War II’s D-Day, Omaha Beach is a Kentucky-bred three-year old colt owned by longtime horseracing entity Fox Hill Farm and trained by legendary Richard Mandella. The Thoroughbred is one of many that Fox Hill Farm’s owner Rick Porter has named in reference to important military moments with the intention of reminding racing fans of the incredible sacrifices that have been made by the nation’s Veterans throughout its history. As one of the Derby’s leading contenders, Omaha Beach will be well-positioned to bring great visibility and attention to Homes For Our Troops and the Veteran community at large.

“Fox Hill Farm has long been committed to honoring our nation’s Veterans and bringing attention to all they have done for our country, and we’re proud to partner with Sentient Jet and Homes For Our Troops to celebrate and support the Veteran community at the Derby,” said Rick Porter, owner of Fox Hill Farm. “Following a solid start to the 2019 season, we’re expecting great things from Omaha Beach at the upcoming race, but no matter the outcome, his advocacy of our nation’s finest will no doubt be a highlight of his career.”

The partnership builds upon Sentient Jet’s multi-year awareness campaign in support of the nonprofit, which began with the company’s partnership with Combatant at the 2018 Kentucky Derby followed by Tenfold at the 2018 Preakness Stakes and 2018 Belmont Stakes. In its inaugural year, the campaign generated significant local and national media attention across both the horseracing and larger consumer landscape, with prime coverage on Fox Business TV and NBC Sports Network, among others, as well as considerable direct donations.

“We are grateful that Sentient Jet has chosen to bring attention to our Veterans and organization at the Kentucky Derby again this year,” said Tom Landwermeyer, president and CEO of Homes For Our Troops. “The awareness raised by this campaign helps advance our important mission and provide more injured Veterans with the adapted homes they need and deserve.”

Homes For Our Troops builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide for severely injured post – 9/11 Veterans. Most of these Veterans have sustained life-altering injuries, and these homes enable them to focus on their family, recovery and rebuilding their lives. Since its inception in 2004, nearly 90 cents of every dollar spent have gone directly to program services for Veterans. Homes For Our Troops builds homes where a Veteran chooses to live and continues its relationship with the individual after home delivery. Empowered by the freedom that a donated, specially adapted custom home brings, Veterans can focus on their recovery and returning to their life’s work of serving others.

Adding to Sentient Jet’s already impressive Derby Day presence, Sentient Jet will also sponsor a second Kentucky Derby contender on Saturday, May 4, Country House. Owned by Guinness McFadden and trained by William Mott, Country House has finished in the top three of his past six career races and qualified for the Kentucky Derby with a third-place finish at the Arkansas Derby in Oaklawn Park.

“The Country House team is honored to have this unique opportunity to support those who have dedicated their lives to serving our country, and we’re getting Country House ready to run the race of his life on their behalf,” said Guinness McFadden, owner of Country House. “We thank Sentient Jet and Homes For Our Troops for allowing us to be a part of this cause and look forward to celebrating alongside our partners at the Kentucky Derby and beyond.”

As the Preferred Private Aviation Partner of the Kentucky Derby, Kentucky Oaks and Churchill Downs, Sentient Jet will be hosting several exclusive experiences for Cardholders and fans during the 2019 event, including bespoke private shuttle services, on-site hospitality offerings and the third annual Derby Day Breakfast with Bobby Flay. The upcoming event is the fourth consecutive that Sentient Jet will participate in an official capacity since becoming the first private jet provider to assume the role of Preferred Private Aviation Partner in 2016.

About Homes For Our Troops

Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) is a publicly funded 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide for severely injured post – 9/11 Veterans, to enable them to rebuild their lives. Most of these Veterans have sustained life-altering injuries including multiple limb amputations, partial or full paralysis, and/or severe traumatic brain injury (TBI). These homes restore some of the freedom and independence our Veterans sacrificed while defending our country, and enable them to focus on their family, recovery, and rebuilding their lives. Since its inception in 2004, nearly 90 cents of every dollar spent has gone directly to our program services for Veterans. HFOT builds these homes where the Veteran chooses to live, and continues its relationship with the Veterans after home delivery to assist them with rebuilding their lives. Visit https://www.hfotusa.org/ to learn more.

About Sentient Jet

Founded in 1999 and now an integral part of Directional Aviation, Sentient Jet is one of the leading private aviation companies in the country. The Sentient Jet Card Program offers clients the flexibility and convenience of flying private for their personal and business air travel needs with industry-leading value. Sentient Jet is known for outstanding service and a commitment to safety programs, including the industry’s first and only Independent Safety Advisory Board. Sentient Jet’s extensive network of certified operators ensures that clients will always have access to executive aircraft that meet their rigorous standards for safety and quality. Visit sentient.com for more information. You can also follow Sentient Jet on social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Download the Sentient Jet Mobile App: iOS | Android.