Oklahoma Specialty Hospital Selects the Evident Thrive EHR System

MOBILE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evident LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of CPSI (NASDAQ: CPSI) and a leading provider of electronic health record (EHR) systems and services, announced today that Oklahoma Spine Hospital, a specialty surgical hospital located in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, has selected the cloud-hosted Thrive EHR solution to replace their existing system through a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) payment model. They are expected to be live on Thrive by the fourth quarter of 2019.

Oklahoma Spine Hospital started an EHR selection process when they were informed that their current vendor’s EHR was not certified to meet the requirements of the Promoting Interoperability Program. In order to meet their goal of attesting to CMS for the 2019 reporting period, they knew they had to explore other options. Once the search began, the team from Oklahoma Spine Hospital realized quickly that Evident was a good fit for them.

The Evident Thrive solution will provide Oklahoma Spine Hospital with a level of external and internal interoperability they do not have, allowing providers to focus more on the patient and less on paperwork. Additionally, Evident’s proven track record with Oklahoma Spine Hospital’s sister facility, Black Hills Surgical Hospital, gave credibility to the Thrive EHR solution and the team from Evident.

“While finding a certified EHR that would allow us to meet the 2019 reporting year requirements for the Promoting Interoperability Program instigated our search, we are gaining much more than that with Evident,” said Gary McCool, technology director of Oklahoma Spine Hospital. “We believe the functionality of the Thrive EHR will also lead to higher levels of patient satisfaction.”

McCool added, “The deciding factor for us was being able to see the success that a similar specialty hospital is experiencing using Thrive. We are very happy with our decision and look forward to partnering with Evident for a long time to come.”

Boyd Douglas, president and chief executive officer of CPSI, said, “Meeting important regulatory requirements such as Promoting Interoperability shouldn’t be a distraction for healthcare organizations like Oklahoma Spine Hospital. We take input from our clients very seriously to ensure that our solutions not only check those mandatory boxes from a regulatory perspective, but also to ensure that the patient and provider are not forgotten along the way. We are very happy that Gary and the rest of the team from Oklahoma Spine Hospital chose Evident as their healthcare IT partner, and we look forward to our continued partnership.”

About CPSI

CPSI is a leading provider of healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, their clinics and post-acute care facilities. Founded in 1979, CPSI is the parent of three companies – Evident, LLC, American HealthTech, Inc. and TruBridge, LLC. Our combined companies are focused on helping improve the health of the communities we serve, connecting communities for a better patient care experience, and improving the financial operations of our customers. Evident provides comprehensive EHR solutions for community hospitals and their affiliated clinics. American HealthTech is one of the nation’s largest providers of EHR solutions and services for post-acute care facilities. TruBridge focuses on providing business, consulting and managed IT services, along with its complete RCM solution for all care settings. For more information, visit www.cpsi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information in this release may involve plans, intentions, expectations, strategies, outlooks, beliefs or other statements regarding the future which are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, such as statements regarding the timing of the Company’s implementation of the Thrive EHR solution, are based upon management's present plans, intentions, hopes or strategies regarding the future and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or developments to be materially different from those indicated in such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties that are contained in the Company's most recently filed Form 10-K, as well as the Company's quarterly and current reports filed on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information included in this release is based upon information available to CPSI as of the date of the release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.