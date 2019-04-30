ComPsych Adds More Than 2,000 New Customers Including Express Stores, Memorial Healthcare System, Saputo Cheese USA and Spirit Aerosystems

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ComPsych® Corporation today announced it has added more than 2,000 new customers, representing approximately 9 million individuals. ComPsych now serves more than 50,000 customers covering more than 109 million individuals in 160 countries. It is the world’s largest provider of employee assistance programs and the pioneer and worldwide leader of fully integrated EAP, behavioral health, wellness, work-life, HR, FMLA and absence management services under its GuidanceResources® brand.

About ComPsych

ComPsych® Corporation is the world’s largest provider of employee assistance programs (EAP) and is the pioneer and worldwide leader of fully integrated EAP, behavioral health, wellness, work-life, HR, FMLA and absence management services under its GuidanceResources® brand. ComPsych provides services to more than 50,000 organizations covering more than 109 million individuals throughout the U.S. and 160 countries. By creating “Build-to-Suit” programs, ComPsych helps employers attract and retain employees, increase employee productivity and improve overall health and well-being. For more information, visit www.compsych.com.