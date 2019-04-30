AmSty and Agilyx Launch Joint Venture, Regenyx LLC

THE WOODLANDS, Texas & TIGARD, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AmSty and Agilyx announce they have formed a joint venture, Regenyx LLC, dedicated to fully recycling post-consumer polystyrene materials back to new polystyrene products. Regenyx will utilize Agilyx’s chemical recycling process to convert used polystyrene products back to their original liquid form, styrene monomer. AmSty can then take that styrene monomer and work with its supply chain partners to make new polystyrene products with a favorable environmental profile without any degradation of quality or value. This form of circular recycling is known as the PolyUsable™ process.

Regenyx will assume the assets of Agilyx’s Tigard, Oregon, facility, which is currently scaled at 10 tons per day and already shipping recycled styrene monomer to AmSty. In addition, AmSty and Agilyx will work together to develop plans for a larger regional facility scaled to 50 tons per day, currently envisioned for the West Coast.

“We are excited to take this step forward with Agilyx toward a new future for plastics recycling,” said Brad Crocker, President and Chief Executive Officer of AmSty. “Polystyrene products like foam cups, foam packaging and single-use picnic items are uniquely suitable for conversion back to chemical building blocks that can be used to make new products over and over. We are committed to a future where discarded polystyrene materials are no longer sent to landfills. This approach also holds great promise for other types of plastics as well.”

Joe Vaillancourt, CEO of Agilyx, commented, “Today’s announcement marks a major milestone, not only for AmSty and Agilyx, but for our collective ability to dramatically increase recycling rates. Our collaboration with AmSty brings together a complete system that will allow us to continually recycle polystyrene products back to polystyrene products. Agilyx has been driven for the last 15 years with a vision to end wasteful outcomes of post-consumer plastics, and we are very excited to be partnering with AmSty to help drive innovations that will give perpetual use to polystyrene.”

About Regenyx

Regenyx uses a chemical recycling process to convert used polystyrene products back to their original liquid form, styrene monomer. New polystyrene products can then be made again without degrading quality or value. This form of circular recycling is known as the PolyUsable™ process. Regenyx is a joint venture equally owned by AmSty and Agilyx Corporation, headquartered in Tigard, Oregon. www.regenyxllc.com

About AmSty

AmSty is a leading integrated producer of polystyrene and styrene monomer, offering solutions and services to customers in a variety of global markets. AmSty is a member of the American Chemistry Council and its Responsible Care initiative, and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. AmSty is a joint venture equally owned by Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP and Trinseo LLC. For more information about AmSty, visit www.amsty.com.

About Agilyx

Agilyx, based in Tigard, Oregon, is the leader and pioneer in chemically recycling difficult-to-recycle mixed waste plastic streams into high value low carbon circular feedstocks and fuels. The Company has developed the first system capable of recycling polystyrene waste into styrene monomer, which is then used to remake new polystyrene ("PS") products. The company also has commercialized a technology that converts mixed plastics to high quality crude oil. From these first to market products, the company has since expanded its product platform into a broad range of customized low carbon chemicals, polymers and fuels. Agilyx is working with waste service providers, municipalities, refiners, and private and public enterprises to develop closed-loop industrial solutions for mixed waste plastics. Contact us to have your plastic waste streams recycled at info@agilyx.com. For more information, follow us on social media and visit us at www.agilyx.com.