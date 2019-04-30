ThreatConnect Joins ServiceNow Partner Program

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ThreatConnect, Inc.® is pleased to announce their acceptance into the ServiceNow Technology Partner Program. Membership in this partner program authorizes ThreatConnect to refer, receive training, and provide implementation solutions to ServiceNow customers. The program membership also entitles ThreatConnect access to ServiceNow tools and resources enabling the company to accelerate IT service automation engagements.

Designed by analysts, but built for the entire teamTM, the ThreatConnect Platform has use cases for threat intelligence, security operations, incident response, and security management. With an organization’s entire team and all of their knowledge in one place, teams will drastically improve their ability to put security data in context with intelligence and analytics, establish process consistency with playbooks, workflows and a centralized system of record, and measure the effectiveness of their organization with cross-platform analytics and customizable dashboards.

ThreatConnect CEO Adam Vincent says, “Our goal at ThreatConnect is to enable security teams to make smarter, faster decisions. So, we are excited to be a part of the ServiceNow Technology Partner Program. ThreatConnect users will be able to bring in relevant intelligence from external feeds and their own tools, automatically enrich it, and then make that context available in ServiceNow for analysts to follow-through on cases.”

About ThreatConnect

ThreatConnect, Inc. provides a proactive and efficient approach to security by enabling enhanced detection, shortened response, and reduced risk. Designed by analysts but built for the entire team (security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and security leadership), ThreatConnect’s intelligence-driven security operations platform is the only solution available today with intelligence, automation, analytics, and workflows in a single platform. To learn more about our threat intelligence platform (TIP) or security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) solutions, visit www.ThreatConnect.com.

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.