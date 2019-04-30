Ntooitive Expands Connected TV Platform

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ntooitive, the end-to-end digital technology partner marketing leaders trust to deliver campaign efficiency, speed and effectiveness, today officially announced an expansion of its existing connected TV (CTV) platform through an integration with global advertising technology leader The Trade Desk. The partnership offers advertisers and publishers a marketplace of cost-effective premium CTV inventory, real-time performance monitoring, and transparent reporting all within Ntooitive’s powerful N2TV platform.

“Our partnership with Ntooitive allows even more advertisers to extend traditional TV buys into the digital space,” said Brian Stempeck, chief strategy officer for The Trade Desk. “By building its technology on top of The Trade Desk’s APIs, Ntooitive’s N2TV offering provides a powerful solution for their clients. We’re excited to partner with Ntooitive to drive innovation in Connected TV.”

As an early adopter in CTV ad technology, Ntooitive is well positioned to capitalize on the growing number of consumers who have cut the cord in favor of streaming services and push the boundaries for what is possible with programmatic advertising.

“CTV has a wide range of benefits as part of a cross-medium marketing strategy focused on video distribution and reach,” said Ryan Christiansen, co-founder and CEO of Ntooitive. “To help publishers and advertisers maximize their marketing spend, N2TV pairs cross-device attribution with over-the-top impressions to verify and track online-to-offline conversions.”

Vikas Khorana, co-founder and chief technology officer of Ntooitive, added, “The Trade Desk makes it easy for us to plan, forecast and buy digital media more effectively than ever before. That translates into a highly differentiated level of service for our clients, allowing them to make smarter revenue growth strategies faster.”

Ntooitive’s N2TV and multichannel capabilities are now available to all clients. Ntooitive provides access to connected TV inventory through The Trade Desk and other video partners.

ABOUT NTOOITIVE DIGITAL, LLC.

Ntooitive is a digital advertising and technology company whose mission is to help publishers, marketers, and agencies grow revenue by creating efficiency, speed and effectiveness through the application of innovative data-driven solutions. Through its platform, Ntooitive enables organizations to make business decisions that can greatly minimize lost revenue due to missed optimization opportunities. Clients can efficiently monitor organization-wide profitability and performance, allowing them to make smarter revenue growth strategies faster. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Ntooitive also has offices in Los Angeles, Denver, St. Louis, and key locations overseas. For more information, please visit www.ntooitive.com or follow Ntooitive on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.