Tyler Technologies’ Munis Solution Named to Master Service Agreement for North Carolina K-12 Schools

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today that through an agreement with the Department of Public Instruction’s (DPI) Education Business Systems Advisory Committee and its School Business Systems Modernization Group, Tyler’s Munis® enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution has been named to the North Carolina K-12 schools master services agreement as an approved vendor.

Under the agreement, 115 local education agencies (LEAs) in North Carolina will be able to easily procure Tyler’s Munis ERP solution, which will be used to manage each district’s financial, human capital management and payroll information to improve overall information transparency across the state while helping these agencies make highly visible and important data-driven decisions.

“We are thrilled that our Munis ERP solution has been selected as a preferred vendor for the Department of Public Instruction’s master services agreement for North Carolina K-12 schools,” said Chris Hepburn, president of Tyler’s ERP & Schools Division. “We are excited to partner with education agencies across the state to modernize processes, improve data transparency, and create efficiencies so these agencies can better serve their staff and students.”

The DPI project aims to deliver cloud-based systems with substantial improvements for the LEAs including:

Tightly coupled HR and finance

Near real-time position visibility and control

Improved data management and advanced analytics for decision support

Workflow and process enhancements

Increased efficiency of operations

Replacement of obsolete systems

Munis is used by more than 550 school districts across the country. Today, one in four school districts nationwide use a Tyler solution in their software ecosystem ensuring modern and efficient processing solutions for the enterprise, including student transportation and student information solutions.

About Tyler Technologies Inc.

