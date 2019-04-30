PVH Corp. Enters into Licensing Agreement with NIKE, Inc. for Men’s Underwear Business

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PVH Corp. [NYSE:PVH], one of the world’s largest apparel companies and owner of iconic brands, including CALVIN KLEIN, TOMMY HILFIGER, Van Heusen, Speedo, Warner’s and IZOD, announced it has entered into a licensing agreement with NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) for the design, sourcing, marketing and worldwide distribution of NIKE-branded men’s underwear.

This partnership using PVH’s innovative underwear platform will deliver exciting NIKE men’s underwear products, supported by complementary commitments to quality standards and corporate responsibility.

“We are incredibly proud to be working with NIKE, as this is an opportunity for two great companies to build on each other’s strengths, making it a win-win for everyone, especially consumers,” said PVH’s Cheryl Abel-Hodges, President of Calvin Klein North America and The Underwear Group.

With the addition of NIKE men’s underwear, The Underwear Group will expand its strong portfolio which includes CALVIN KLEIN, TOMMY HILFIGER, Olga, Warner’s and True & Co.

About PVH Corp.

PVH sets the standard of style as one of the most admired fashion and lifestyle company in the world. We power brands that drive fashion forward – for good. Our iconic portfolio includes TOMMY HILFIGER, CALVIN KLEIN, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Speedo*, Warner’s, Olga and Geoffrey Beene brands, as well as the digital-centric True & Co. intimates brand. We market a variety of goods under these and other nationally and internationally known owned and licensed brands. PVH has over 38,000 associates operating in over 40 countries and nearly $9.7 billion in annual revenues. That’s the power of PVH.

*The Speedo brand is licensed for North America and the Caribbean in perpetuity from Speedo International Limited.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT OF PVH CORP. UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995: Forward-looking statements made in this press release, including, without limitation, statements relating to PVH Corp.’s future plans, strategies, objectives, expectations and intentions, are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy, and some of which might not be anticipated, including, without limitation: (i) the Company's plans, strategies, objectives, expectations and intentions are subject to change at any time at the discretion of the Company; (ii) the levels of sales of the Company's products at wholesale and retail, and the extent of discounts and promotional pricing in which the Company is required to engage, all of which can be affected by weather conditions, changes in the economy, fuel prices, reductions in travel, fashion trends, consolidations, repositionings and bankruptcies in the retail industries, and other factors; (iii) civil conflict, war or terrorist acts, the threat of any of the foregoing, or political and labor instability in any of the countries where the Company's products are sold, produced or are planned to be sold or produced; (iv) disease epidemics and health related concerns, which could result in closed factories, reduced workforces, scarcity of raw materials and scrutiny or embargoing of goods produced in infected areas, as well as reduced consumer traffic and purchasing, as consumers become ill or limit or cease shopping in order to avoid exposure; (v) the failure of Nike or its other licensees to preserve the value and reputation of the Nike brand, or their misuse of the Nike brand; and (vi) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, future events or otherwise.