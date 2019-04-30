CloudBees Joins Linux Foundation’s Automotive Grade Linux Project to Help Car Manufacturers Drive Shorter Development Cycles, Accelerate Software Quality

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CloudBees, the enterprise DevOps leader powering the continuous economy, today announced it has joined Automotive Grade Linux (AGL), a collaborative cross-industry effort changing the way automotive manufacturers build software. AGL is an open source project at the Linux Foundation, a nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source technology.

With more smart cars and other devices being developed, automotive and hardware manufacturers are competing more diligently at the software level. CloudBees helps these organizations create more time for experimentation and innovation by accelerating build times and shortening functional, performance and security testing cycles. For example, just 25 CloudBees customers using its build and test acceleration platform, CloudBees Accelerator, saved more than three million developer hours from 459,331 build jobs worldwide in March alone – totaling more than 20 million developer hours saved in the last 10 months. Those 20 million hours represent 500,000 40-hour weeks that developers in these organizations were able to devote to new innovation.

“It’s an exciting time to be part of the Automotive Grade Linux community as the ecosystem continues to strengthen and grow,” said Dan Cauchy, executive director of Automotive Grade Linux at the Linux Foundation. “We are excited to welcome CloudBees as a new member, and we look forward to leveraging their expertise in continuous delivery and application release automation.”

Today, more than 130 AGL members are working together to develop a common open source platform that can serve as the de facto industry standard for infotainment, telematics and instrument cluster applications. Adopting an open platform across the industry enables automakers and suppliers to share and reuse the same code base, which reduces development costs, decreases time-to-market for new products and reduces fragmentation across the industry.

“For car technology organizations, getting new software off the assembly line and onto the road faster matters, but a more rapid innovation cycle is not possible with lengthy builds and testing cycles,” said Anders Wallgren, vice president of technology strategy, CloudBees. “CloudBees is an engine to help these development and engineering teams create safer car technology, faster, by accelerating builds and optimizing tests, thus creating more time to iterate and experiment.”

