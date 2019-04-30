InkHouse Adds Seven New Clients Across Consumer and Healthcare Practices

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InkHouse, an integrated public relations agency, today announced the addition of seven significant new client wins across its growing consumer and healthcare practice areas. The growth of InkHouse’s client base in these areas shows that economic sectors outside of technology remain strong and that the need for strategic communications is a top business priority across all industries.

“We are seeing a strong economy despite the tumultuous media climate. The volume of news stories is up, but the overall tone is down,” said Beth Monaghan, chief executive officer and co-founder of InkHouse. “The need for strong, clear communications is more important today than ever. We’re seeing companies taking their reputations seriously and seeking new and innovative ways to build trust and community with their audiences.”

To help companies break through what is a well-funded and noisy competitive environment, InkHouse uses an integrated PR approach with programs built on a foundation of storytelling to reach its clients’ strategic audiences and inspire them to action. This differentiated approach to driving visibility to support lead generation, unaided brand awareness, executive profile-building and shape public policy has resulted in significant wins in growing practice areas for InkHouse, including:

Consumer

InkHouse’s consumer practice is a high-growth industry focus for the agency and its dedicated team members are experienced working with companies in the retail, food and beverage, transportation and cannabis categories. Most recently, InkHouse expanded this practice with new partnerships including Cann + Botl Company, a THC-infused cannabis beverage; Organic Valley, America's largest cooperative of organic farmers and one of the nation's leading organic brands; Strava, the world's largest sports participation platform; and PUMA, one of the world's leading sports brands, designing, developing, selling and marketing footwear, apparel and accessories.

Healthcare

InkHouse has a mature healthcare practice with expertise in a variety of market segments including health information technology, hospitals, medical devices, apps and insurance. Most recently, InkHouse expanded its practice with new partnerships including ConnectRN, an app for nurses to find per diem work; Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, a leading not-for-profit health services company serving New England; and Maven Clinic, a women and family healthcare company.

In addition to growing its focus practice areas with key client wins in Q1, InkHouse recently hired its 116th employee and celebrated the fifth anniversary of its San Francisco office, which was recognized as a 2019 Best Places to Work by the San Francisco Business Times. InkHouse’s commitment to finding and retaining the best and brightest communications, design, video, content marketing and social media talent has helped the firm grow from two team members in San Francisco to more than 40 in less than five years and establish a growing footprint in New York.

“2018 was an incredible year in the tech economy with all early signs pointing toward 2019 being just as strong,” said Jason Morris, president of InkHouse. “With a pipeline of major IPOs by iconic brands, continued strong investment from the venture capital community, and new and exciting innovation happening across a number of segments, it is a great time to be an independent communications agency. With demand for integrated PR services high across the technology, consumer and healthcare markets, we’re staying focused on making InkHouse the best place for people to work.”

Monaghan continued, “PR is about building mutually beneficial relationships -- it builds trust and community. The best way to accomplish this is by telling stories of hope and opportunity. Let’s inspire people to think differently, not scare them.”

InkHouse's award-winning programs focus on constant innovation and what's next in storytelling for PR and marketing, offering integrated campaigns for media, content, social media, design, filmmaking and paid editorial all in one place. To learn more about InkHouse’s approach to storytelling and integrated communications for established or aspiring brand leaders, please click here.

About InkHouse:

InkHouse is an integrated PR agency for innovative thinkers, creators and leaders who believe in the power of stories to effect positive change. We translate complex ideas into accessible stories that move innovation and culture forward. We were founded in 2007 and are one of the fastest growing agencies in the country. Find us in the real world in Boston, New York and San Francisco, and in the digital one at www.inkhouse.com.