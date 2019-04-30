Metro Toronto Convention Centre Appoints GES Canada as its Official General Service Provider

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GES, a global, full-service provider for live events and the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC), Canada’s leading convention and trade show facility, announced the appointment of GES as the MTCC’s Official General Service Provider. The new five-year agreement builds on the organizations’ long and successful partnership.

“GES has a proven track record for exceeding customer expectations and we are pleased to continue to build on our established partnership,” said Lorenz Hassenstein, president and CEO of the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. “It is important to us to connect our customers with suppliers that we know can add value to their convention, meeting or event.”

GES has partnered with the MTCC to create high-quality events since 2003. As the leading events provider for Canada’s top shows, GES has achieved extraordinarily high customer satisfaction ratings in MTCC evaluations over the past five years. This mutually beneficial relationship has resulted in outstanding service to clients, and both organizations are delighted to enter into this new agreement.

“GES Canada is known for always thinking a step ahead to provide high-impact, worry-free execution as we deliver successful events to our mutual clients,” said GES Canada Sr. Vice President and General Manager Patrick Lukan. “Our teams share a commitment to providing exceptional service, and we look forward to continuing to serve the MTCC and its valued clients.”

About GES

GES, a Viad Corp (NYSE: VVI) company, is a global, full-service provider for live events, producing exhibitions, conferences, congresses, corporate events, exhibits and entertainment experiences. GES provides a wide range of services, including official show services, audio visual, cutting-edge creative and design, marketing and measurement services, and event accommodations – all with an unrivaled global reach. With operations around the world including Canada, the United States, Europe and the Middle East, GES partners with leading shows brands, including Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada, the Canadian International Auto Show, Pfizer, Merck, Bell, Spring Fair, and CONEXPO-CON/AGG and IFPE. For more information visit www.ges.com/ca.

About the Metro Toronto Convention Centre

The Metro Toronto Convention Centre is Canada’s number one convention and trade show facility. Over the past 34 years, the Centre has hosted over 20,000 events and has added $6.3 billion in direct spending economic impact to the community. For further information, please visit www.mtccc.com.