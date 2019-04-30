DEWA Adds 700MW to M-Station, Largest Power and Desalination Plant in UAE

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Minister of Finance, and President of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), inaugurated the extension project of M-Station in Jebel Ali, the largest power and desalination plant in the UAE.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, noted that the total cost of M-Station with its extension reached AED 11,669 billion with a current production capacity of 2,885 megawatts (MW) and 140 million gallons of desalinated water per day. The expansion cost AED 1,527 billion and added new generating units with a capacity of 700MW. The extension design has a 90% fuel efficiency rate. This project has been completed with over 20 million Safe Man Hours without Lost Time Injury.

Al Tayer thanked DEWA’s partners, especially Siemens, which implemented the project and Mott MacDonald, the project consultant.

“The completion of the Jebel Ali M-Station expansion marks another milestone in the long history of Siemens and DEWA as strategic partners. It’s a testament to what we can achieve with innovation and technology to support society and economic growth in the UAE,” said Dietmar Siersdorfer, CEO, Siemens Middle East and UAE.

Before the extension, M-Station generated 2,185MW of electricity from 6 Siemens F-model gas turbines, each with a capacity of 255MW, 6 Doosan Waste-Heat Recovery Boilers for steam generation, 3 Alstom steam turbines with a capacity of 218MW each. The Project included construction of 16 fuel-oil storage tanks, each with a capacity of 20,000 cubic metres and totalling 320,000 cubic metres of fuel-oil storage. The station generated 140 MIGD from 8 Fisia desalination units, deploying Multi-Stage Flash (MSF) distillation technology, each with a capacity of 17.5 MIGD and two dual-fuel-fired auxiliary boilers.

The expansion project comprises of two dual-fuel gas turbine generators each with a capacity of 263.5 MW, two Waste Heat-Recovery Boilers for steam generation and a back pressure steam turbine from Siemens with capacity of 173 MW. The expansion’s design increased the plant’s fuel efficiency to 85.8%, which is one of the highest rates worldwide. DEWA’s total production capacity is currently 11,100 MW of electricity and 470 MIGD of water production.

*Source: AETOSWire