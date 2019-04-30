Chawton Global Investors Selects Northern Trust for End-to-End Outsourced Trading Solutions and Global Custody

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) is to provide brokerage and global custody services for Chawton Global Investors LLP, a newly-launched global equity fund manager. Chawton Global Investors LLP selected Northern Trust for its innovative Integrated Trading Solutions capability, which delivers a range of seamless services from trade execution to matching and settlement.

Chawton Global Investors LLP is a long-term investor in carefully selected, high-quality companies around the world. Founded by Michael Crawford, the start-up boutique’s investment approach combines a focus on companies with potential to achieve long-term, sustainable returns, together with an emphasis on cash flow generation and dividend growth.

Michael Crawford, founder, Chawton Global Investors LLP comments: “Chawton Global Investors represents a new breed of active equity managers with an investment philosophy focused on long-term investment in companies that achieve and sustain high returns on capital employed. We selected Northern Trust to support this investment approach and meet our brokerage and dealing requirements primarily because of its innovative technology platform, demonstrable expertise and trusted approach in this area, plus significant global reach.”

Guy Gibson, global head of Institutional Brokerage at Northern Trust also comments: “Northern Trust’s outsourced Integrated Trading Solutions is an ideal fit for companies such as Chawton Global Investors. By outsourcing the entire trade lifecycle, investment managers like our client can drive cost efficiencies, facilitate regulatory compliance, reduce risk and remain competitive in today’s challenging post-MiFID II environment – helping future-proof their strategy for tomorrow.”

In support of its clients, Northern Trust continually innovates and invests in technology, delivering a differentiated approach to trading that includes Integrated Trading Solutions, offered through Institutional Brokerage. Both are part of Northern Trust Capital Markets which provides foreign exchange, securities lending and transition management services.

All these solutions are part of Northern Trust’s Corporate & Institutional Services business – a leading provider of asset servicing, fund administration and middle office solutions to institutional asset managers and asset owners around the globe.

About Chawton Global Investors

Chawton Global Investors LLP is a privately-owned boutique investment manager providing discretionary fund management services for UCITS compliant and other fund structures. It specializes in global equities that provide growth, income and where underlying company management seek to adhere to sustainable investment principles. The partnership was founded in 2018 and is located in the U.K. Visit www.chawtoninvestors.co.uk for further information.

Chawton Global Investors LLP is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. FCA No. 825467. Registered Office: Great Meadow, Lane End, Hambledon, Surrey, GU8 4HE. Incorporated in England as a limited liability partnership No. OC420699.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 20 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region.

As of March 31, 2019, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$10.9 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.2 trillion. For more than 125 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit northerntrust.com or follow us on Twitter @NorthernTrust.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at http://www.northerntrust.com/disclosures.