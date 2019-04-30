Kony DBX Teams Up With Micronotes to Offer New AI Capabilities to Banks and Credit Unions

AUSTIN, Texas & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kony, Inc., the leading provider of digital banking and low-code platform solutions, and Micronotes, the leading provider of artificially intelligent marketing automation for digital banking, have teamed up to bring Micronotes’ advanced patented solution to financial institutions using the Kony DBX platform. Available immediately in all regions, the Micronotes’ solution will be fully integrated with Kony DBX to provide institutions with a seamless ability to engage with digital banking users in ways that advertising and chatbots cannot match.

Micronotes’ cloud-based AI-driven solution leverages bank-held data to have relevant, personalized conversations with bank and credit union customers during online and mobile banking sessions. These conversations – which take just seconds – enable institutions to validate customers’ needs and make appropriate offers that generate qualified leads, which are automatically sent to the front lines for rapid and intelligent action.

These interactions help institutions better understand their existing customer base and cross-sell financial services such as loans, CDs, and refinancing opportunities. Micronotes uses machine-learning algorithms to continually feed interview response data back into the system to train predictive models and increase targeting accuracy.

“We are pleased to partner with Micronotes to bring the benefits of the industry’s leading AI-driven marketing automation solution to our clients,” said Jeffery Kendall, executive vice president and general manager, Kony DBX. “The growing popularity of digital banking provides great convenience to consumers, yet also presents challenges for banks and credit unions seeking to engage with customers who don’t visit branches. Offering Micronotes’ solution is a game changer because it gives traditional banks and credit unions an edge against digital-only and challenger banks that already fully harness AI-driven analytics. Because Micronotes is used by organizations of all sizes, its state-of-the-art capabilities help level the playing field for institutions that use Kony DBX’s powerful digital banking platform.”

Christian Klacko, COO and cofounder of Micronotes, said: “Kony has become a strong, fast-growing market leader by delivering outstanding products and solutions to its expansive client base. Now, those banks and credit unions can take advantage of Micronotes’ AI solution to validate customers’ needs and make appropriate offers that generate qualified leads and drive sales.”

Micronotes also provides other valuable banking services, including:

Net Promoter Score® – NPS® survey capabilities are included with every Micronotes subscription, so bankers can run campaigns regularly to measure and improve customer loyalty.

Managing attrition and delinquency – Micronotes' machine learning predicts which profitable customers are at risk of leaving their financial institution, giving bankers the opportunity to initiate outreach. Micronotes also predicts which users are at risk of missing payments, enabling institutions to help customers work through financial difficulties and prevent loan losses.

Kony DBX represents a major advancement to help banks and credit unions deliver frictionless digital experiences to customers across every point of interaction. Kony is the first vendor to provide pre-built, native and web apps along with a purpose-built digital banking platform for financial institutions. The Kony DBX platform builds on Kony’s digital expertise in multiple industries, with advanced technology solutions supported by an expansive partner network.

Kony has been named a “Leader” in The Forrester Wave™: Digital Experience Development Platform, Q2 2018 report and The Forrester Wave™: Low-Code Development Platforms for AD&D Professionals, Q1 2019. Kony has also been recognized as a “Leader” in the IDC MarketScape: North America Digital Banking Customer Experience Platforms 2019 Vendor Assessment Report. Kony is also a Callahan’s 2018 Innovation Series winner, and earned two top honors at the American Banker Digital Banking 2018 event: Runner Up for Best in Show and People’s Choice.

About Kony, Inc.

Kony is a fast-growing leader in digital experience development platforms and the emerging low-code platform market; and a recognized leader in digital banking. Kony Quantum provides low-code without limits, a next-generation low-code app development platform that delivers rich digital experiences. Kony DBX is the banking and financial services arm of Kony, Inc. and is a globally recognized leader in digital banking transformation. With a portfolio of modern, frictionless applications powered by the industry’s most recognized platform, Kony DBX enables banks and credit unions of any size to accelerate innovation — without compromising what’s critical.

For more information on Kony DBX and Kony DBX Retail Banking, visit Kony DBX or connect with Kony DBX on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Micronotes

Micronotes is the leader in AI-driven marketing automation for digital banking. The company’s fast, automated and cloud-based digital marketing automation platform applies machine learning to customer data to improve engagement and effectively cross-sell financial services through digital service channels. Privately held, Micronotes is based in Boston.

For more information on Micronotes, visit https://www.micronotes.com or connect with Micronotes on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Net Promoter, Net Promoter System, Net Promoter Score, NPS and the NPS-related emoticons are registered trademarks of Bain & Company, Inc., Fred Reichheld, and Satmetrix Systems, Inc.