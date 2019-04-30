Accenture to Expand Industry X.0 Capabilities with Acquisition of Zielpuls to Create Smart Products and Services for Carmakers

KRONBERG & MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has entered into an agreement to acquire Zielpuls, a technology consultancy headquartered in Germany. The acquisition will bolster the capabilities of Accenture Industry X.0 in the design of smart products and services for automotive companies and will be expanded to support clients in the medical technology, industrial equipment and high-tech industries.

Zielpuls provides architecture, development, engineering and management services for complex digital products and services. Work examples include an automated car parking system and development of the architecture for driver assistance systems. The firm helped medical technology companies automate production and align it to Good Manufacturing Practices standards. It also defined the entire IT architecture to operate high-speed trains for a leading transportation company.

Founded in 2008, Zielpuls will bring a team of 190 highly skilled professionals with a background in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Zielpuls is headquartered in Munich and has offices in Wolfsburg and Hanover, Germany, Shanghai and Beijing, China.

Frank Riemensperger, senior country managing director for Accenture in Austria, Switzerland, Germany and Russia (ASGR), said, “Zielpuls excels at designing architectures and operating systems for smart, connected products and services. It will add to the deep expertise we have been building in this area and complement previous acquisitions, including award-winning strategic design consultancy designaffairs.”

Axel Schmidt, managing director and global lead of Accenture’s automotive industry practice, said, “The team of engineers and technologists of Zielpuls will strengthen our ability to develop connected, intelligent architectures for automotive clients, both in Germany and globally. Like designaffairs, Zielpuls has established business in Germany and China, which is strategic for us.”

Upon close, Zielpuls will become part of Accenture Industry X.0, which helps clients master the digital reinvention of industry by using advanced digital technologies to transform core operations, worker and customer experiences, and business models.

Andrew Smith, managing director and Accenture Industry X.0 lead in ASGR, said, “Zielpuls has started to branch out into other areas, such as medical technology, where software and data-driven services will transform the core products. Its engineering know-how and ability to orchestrate operating systems for smart products will help us build an organization that can co-create and reimagine smart connected products and services with clients from ideation through production.”

Following completion of the acquisition, the Zielpuls co-CEOs Markus Frey and Dr. Marc Poppner will join Accenture as managing directors. They will continue to lead the Zielpuls team along with their existing management team and support the firm’s transition to Accenture Industry X.0.

Markus Frey, co-CEO of Zielpuls, said, “We are excited to become part of Accenture Industry X.0 which will allow us to scale our services for clients, get access to the best brands in the world and capitalize on the huge market opportunity in the area of smart connected products and services.”

Zielpuls will be the latest of several acquisitions Accenture has recently made to expand Accenture Industry X.0. These include strategic design consultancy designaffairs (Germany), Pillar Technology (US) with its strong focus on embedded software development for the automotive industry, hardware engineering firm Mindtribe (US), and Enterprise System Partners (Ireland), a consulting and manufacturing services provider for the life sciences industry.

Completion of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions — underpinned by the world’s largest delivery network — Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With more than 477,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

Accenture Industry X.0 helps businesses master the digital reinvention of industry when they use advanced digital technologies to transform core operations and unlock new revenue streams and business models. We support every aspect of our clients’ multi-phase transformation including workforce, customer experience, R&D, engineering, manufacturing, business support and ecosystems. Visit https://www.accenture.com/industry-x0.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “likely,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “estimates,” “positioned,” “outlook” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These include, without limitation, risks that: Accenture and Zielpuls will not be able to close the transaction in the time period anticipated, or at all, which is dependent on the parties’ ability to satisfy certain closing conditions; the transaction might not achieve the anticipated benefits for Accenture; Accenture’s results of operations could be adversely affected by volatile, negative or uncertain economic and political conditions and the effects of these conditions on the company’s clients’ businesses and levels of business activity; Accenture’s business depends on generating and maintaining ongoing, profitable client demand for the company’s services and solutions including through the adaptation and expansion of its services and solutions in response to ongoing changes in technology and offerings, and a significant reduction in such demand or an inability to respond to the changing technological environment could materially affect the company’s results of operations; if Accenture is unable to keep its supply of skills and resources in balance with client demand around the world and attract and retain professionals with strong leadership skills, the company’s business, the utilization rate of the company’s professionals and the company’s results of operations may be materially adversely affected; Accenture could face legal, reputational and financial risks if the company fails to protect client and/or company data from security breaches or cyberattacks; the markets in which Accenture operates are highly competitive, and Accenture might not be able to compete effectively; changes in Accenture’s level of taxes, as well as audits, investigations and tax proceedings, or changes in tax laws or in their interpretation or enforcement, could have a material adverse effect on the company’s effective tax rate, results of operations, cash flows and financial condition; Accenture’s profitability could materially suffer if the company is unable to obtain favorable pricing for its services and solutions, if the company is unable to remain competitive, if its cost-management strategies are unsuccessful or if it experiences delivery inefficiencies; Accenture’s results of operations could be materially adversely affected by fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; as a result of Accenture’s geographically diverse operations and its growth strategy to continue geographic expansion, the company is more susceptible to certain risks; Accenture’s business could be materially adversely affected if the company incurs legal liability; Accenture’s work with government clients exposes the company to additional risks inherent in the government contracting environment; if Accenture is unable to manage the organizational challenges associated with its size, the company might be unable to achieve its business objectives; if Accenture does not successfully manage and develop its relationships with key alliance partners or fails to anticipate and establish new alliances in new technologies, the company’s results of operations could be adversely affected; Accenture’s ability to attract and retain business and employees may depend on its reputation in the marketplace; Accenture might not be successful at acquiring, investing in or integrating businesses, entering into joint ventures or divesting businesses; if Accenture is unable to protect its intellectual property rights or if Accenture’s services or solutions infringe upon the intellectual property rights of others or the company loses its ability to utilize the intellectual property of others, its business could be adversely affected; changes to accounting standards or in the estimates and assumptions Accenture makes in connection with the preparation of its consolidated financial statements could adversely affect its financial results; many of Accenture’s contracts include payments that link some of its fees to the attainment of performance or business targets and/or require the company to meet specific service levels, which could increase the variability of the company’s revenues and impact its margins; Accenture’s results of operations and share price could be adversely affected if it is unable to maintain effective internal controls; Accenture might be unable to access additional capital on favorable terms or at all and if the company raises equity capital, it may dilute its shareholders’ ownership interest in the company; Accenture may be subject to criticism and negative publicity related to its incorporation in Ireland; as well as the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed under the “Risk Factors” heading in Accenture plc’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements in this news release speak only as of the date they were made, and Accenture undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made in this news release or to conform such statements to actual results or changes in Accenture’s expectations.

Copyright © 2019 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are trademarks of Accenture.