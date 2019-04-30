REPEAT/Halo Labs Begins Trading on the OTCQX Market

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Halo Labs Inc. ("Halo" or the "Company") (NEO: HALO, OTCQX: AGEEF, Germany: A9KN) is pleased to announce that it has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Halo Labs upgrades to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Halo Labs begins trading on OTCQX Tuesday, April 30th under the symbol “HALO”. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

“Congratulations to Halo Labs on upgrading to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Venture Market,” said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “By trading on OTCQX, Halo Labs provides transparent trading and demonstrates its strong financial qualifications. We are pleased to support Halo Labs as the company continues to build visibility in the U.S. public markets.”

Kiran Sidhu, CEO of Halo Labs, commented: “I am excited to see Halo upgrading to the OTCQX Market, the highest tier market that the OTC offers. This is a major milestone for Halo as the Company and opens the Halo up to a wider pool of investors throughout the U.S.”

Halo Labs launched on Canada’s NEO Exchange, a senior stock exchange which takes a disclosure-based approach to listing companies in the US cannabis sector, on October 3, 2018.

“It is great to see Halo Labs enhancing its visibility with US-based investors by trading on the OTCQX Market. Congratulations to Halo on reaching this milestone,” added Jos Schmitt, President & CEO, of NEO. “As a senior company listed on a senior stock exchange in Canada, it is logical for Halo to be on the OTCQX Market and it will further drive investor confidence in the company and the space.”

ABOUT HALO LABS

Halo is a cannabis extraction company that develops and manufactures quality cannabis oils and concentrates, which are the fastest growing segments in the cannabis industry. Halo has expertise in all major cannabis manufacturing processes, leveraging proprietary processes and products, and has produced over 3.0M grams of oils and concentrates since inception. The forward-thinking company is led by a strong management team with deep industry knowledge and blue-chip experience. The Company is currently operating in California and Oregon as well as Nevada with our partner Just Quality. The Company has also begun operations in Lesotho Africa through a strategic partnership. With a consumer-centric focus, Halo will continue to market innovative branded and private label products across multiple product categories.

For further information regarding Halo, see Halo’s disclosure documents on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only Halo’s beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Halo’s control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “will continue”, “will occur” or “will be achieved”. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein may include, but is not limited to, the positive impact that trading on the OTCQX market may have.

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, Halo is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements. In addition, in connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, Halo has made certain assumptions. Although Halo believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Halo does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to Halo or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.