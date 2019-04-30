Western Dental Partners with the California Hispanic Chambers of Commerce

ORANGE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Western Dental & Orthodontics, one of the nation’s leaders in accessible, affordable oral healthcare and the leading orthodontics provider in the country, today announced an agreement with the California Hispanic Chambers of Commerce (CHCC) to offer the Western Dental Group Plan to their employer membership.

Under the arrangement, members of the CHCC can enroll their employees in Western Dental’s dental plan. In addition, members will have access to other products offered through affiliates of Western Dental, including the EyeMax Vision Plan, as well as hearing and discount prescription plans.

All Western Dental plan and affiliated plan products can be accessed on the CHCC website, where members can select and enroll in the coverage they want.

“Western Dental plays an important role in our members’ communities,” said Julian Canete, President & CEO of the CHCC. “We appreciate their commitment to provide oral health education to our members and their employees to help keep them healthy and productive.”

The California Hispanic Chambers of Commerce is the premier and largest regional ethnic business organization in the nation. It was founded in 1978 to promote the economic growth and development of Hispanic entrepreneurs and California’s emerging businesses. The CHCC consists of 75 individual Hispanic Chambers of Commerce representing 25,000 employer members.

Western Dental has provided full-service Dental HMO plans to employer groups, unions, associations, school districts, credit unions and individuals for more than 30 years. Every dental plan provides access to Western Dental’s 226 California offices, including 27 Western Dental Kids locations.

“Since 1903, Western Dental has served the communities where California Hispanic Chambers of Commerce members own their businesses,” said Edwin Rivera, Vice President-Community Engagement and Strategic Alliances for Western Dental. “We welcome our partnership and look forward to seeing it grow.”

ABOUT WESTERN DENTAL

Western Dental (with its affiliates, including Brident Dental & Orthodontics, Access Dental, Blue Hills Dental, South Texas Dental and Vital Smiles) is one of the nation’s largest dental providers and is the leader in accessible, affordable oral healthcare, serving approximately 3.0 million patient visits annually in 317 affiliated offices throughout California, Texas, Arizona, Nevada and Alabama. In addition to general dentistry, Western Dental offers orthodontics, oral surgery, pediatric dentistry, periodontics and endodontics in its offices, creating a convenient full service “Dental Home.”

In California, Western Dental is the leading provider of services to both adults and children in the Denti-Cal program – part of the Medi-Cal public insurance program that provides health care benefits for more than 13 million low-income individuals and families. Western Dental dentists provided care to more than a half-million Denti-Cal beneficiaries in 2017 and is committed to continuing to partner with the State to improve the program. In Texas, Western Dental is the leading provider of Medicaid services and recently entered into a first-of-its-kind agreement to participate in a value-based care and payment model under the state’s Medicaid program.

All of Western Dental’s services are backed by a unique quality assurance system that electronically monitors all patient visits, treatments, dental staff and clinical performance to enable high-quality care. To learn more about Western Dental or inquire about an office in your community, visit www.westerndental.com or call 1-800-6-DENTAL.