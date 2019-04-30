Emory University Selects ThousandEyes to Ensure Superior Office 365 Digital Experiences

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ThousandEyes, the company that delivers visibility into the Internet and digital experiences, today announced Emory University has selected ThousandEyes to provide visibility into the end-to-end service delivery paths of its critical Office 365 Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications to improve the overall digital experience and productivity for its 65,000 users across its university and hospital environments.

“Prior to implementing ThousandEyes, our visibility into the performance of Office 365 was almost non-existent, and when performance issues came up, we had no way of knowing if it was the fault of one of our cloud providers or our own network,” said Jamalh Lagrone, Senior Enterprise Messaging System Engineer, Emory University. “Now, we can immediately see where outages and network performance issues are taking place, regardless of where the issue lies. With ThousandEyes, what was unknown becomes instantly visible, and we can proactively address performance issues even before our users get the chance to report the problem.”

Emory University is a top-ranked private institution recognized internationally for its outstanding liberal arts colleges, graduate and professional schools, and one of the world's leading healthcare systems. Emory’s IT Messaging team faces the daily challenge of ensuring that Office 365, which its faculty, staff and students rely on to manage their daily work and studies, is always on and always performing, despite owning or controlling the infrastructure delivering the services. Emory selected ThousandEyes to address this challenge because it provides them with the ability to monitor the entire digital experience delivery chain, including the Internet, cloud provider networks, and their corporate network all the way to endpoint devices. This allows Emory’s IT Messaging team to see every network as if it were their own, and enables them to rapidly identify and resolve performance, availability, and service quality issues before they impact end-user experience.

“For Emory, application issues impact doctors and teachers, and therefore the clinic and the classroom,” said Paul Kizakevich, senior vice president of global sales at ThousandEyes. “The inability to see what is breaking or bottlenecking application performance is all-too-common in the cloud era, and we’re proud to be able to provide forward-thinking organizations such as Emory with a night-and-day improvement for cloud and Internet monitoring in areas where they previously had no visibility.”

