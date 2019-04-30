Vela Enters into Strategic Partnership with Enyx

NEW YORK & CHICAGO & LONDON & PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vela, a leading independent provider of trading and market access technology for global multi-asset electronic trading, and Enyx, a leading developer and provider of ultra-low latency technologies and solutions for the financial industry, today announced a partnership to provide Vela clients with access to Enyx’s FPGA-based technology, initially focused on ultra-low latency market data solutions.

The two firms have successfully completed a Proof of Concept integrating the Enyx nxFeed, an ultra-low latency FPGA-enabled feed handler, into Vela’s award-winning software-based feed handlers to deliver wire-speed performance and jitter-free determinism at scale through a single, normalized API to access global markets. This allows Vela’s existing and future feed handler clients to leverage the improved performance of Enyx’s FPGA-powered solutions without the need for further integration effort as it is provided through Vela’s existing API that already supports over 250 venues.

The partnership aims to deliver a best-of-breed hardware and software solution to clients that need market-leading latency and performance as well as global scale and coverage from their latency-sensitive trading applications. The two companies will work together to identify opportunities to bring the technology to market through Vela’s range of market data, execution, and automated trading products.

Ollie Cadman, Global Head of Product Management and Business Operations at Vela, commented, “This partnership with Enyx aligns with our strategy to provide global clients with a suite of modular components that support the full electronic trading ecosystem.” Adding, “As we continue to innovate and enhance our products, our focus is always on delivering the best possible solutions that support the business requirements of our clients and the markets in which they operate. By joining forces with Enyx, our clients have access to a powerful and fully-integrated technology solution that meets their need for speed in electronic trading markets.”

Laurent de Barry, Founder & Managing Director, Trading Solutions at Enyx, says, “We are delighted to be working with Vela as Enyx continues to focus on providing clients with flexible and transparent high performance solutions for their latency sensitive trading strategies. Leveraging our FPGA-enabled solutions to accelerate and enhance Vela’s market data offering is only the first step.” Adding, “We expect that the integration of nxFeed into the Vela feed handlers will be the first of many opportunities to further enhance the ultra-low latency solutions being delivered to Vela clients.”

About Vela

Vela is a leading independent provider of trading and market access technology for global multi-asset electronic trading. Our software enables clients to rapidly access global liquidity, markets, and data sources for superior execution. We help firms successfully differentiate and innovate in an ever-changing, increasingly-regulated and fiercely-competitive landscape, while also reducing total cost of ownership.

Vela’s ticker plant, execution gateways, trading platform, and risk and analytics software deliver a unique, ultra-low latency technology stack to simplify and streamline electronic trading. We leverage the latest innovations in technology to deliver cutting-edge performance, features and reliability. Our modular stack provides access to a comprehensive set of trading, data and risk APIs and can be delivered as-a-Service from multiple co-location data centers globally.

With access to more than 250 venues, Vela provides global coverage across all major asset classes. Clients are supported by an award-winning team of technical and business experts available 24x7 from our multiple offices in the US, Europe, and Asia. Vela’s clients include traders, market makers, brokers, banks, investment firms, exchanges, and other market participants.

Visit us at www.tradevela.com. Follow us on Twitter @TradeVela.

About Enyx

Enyx is a leading developer and provider of ultra-low latency FPGA-enabled technologies and solutions for the financial, telecommunications, and high performance computing industries.

Focused on delivering higher performance with a lower datacenter footprint, Enyx provides off-the-shelf, end-to-end solutions for the finance industry. The Enyx stack includes ultra-low latency market data normalization and distribution, order execution and in-hardware algo acceleration. Additionally, the Enyx product range features wireless network solutions and pre-built hardware IP blocks compatible with a range of FPGA platforms.

With a passion for customer service and transparency, Enyx designs products made to deliver the next generation of technology, while maintaining accessibility and flexibility. Among our clients are financial service providers, exchanges, market data vendors, investment banks, brokers and investment funds.

Enyx offers global support to our clients worldwide with offices located in Paris, New York, Chicago and Hong Kong.

For more information, please visit www.enyx.com, follow us on Twitter @EnyxFpga or visit our LinkedIn page.