The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Renews MarkLogic Relationship In Move to the Cloud

SAN CARLOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MarkLogic Corporation, the next generation data platform provider for simplifying data integration, today announced a multi-year license agreement with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to renew MarkLogic’s industry leading technology running on public cloud infrastructure.

This agreement paves the way for CMS to leverage MarkLogic in support of its Cloud First strategy, ingesting data as-is, adapting to regulation and modifications, reducing overall project costs and increasing security.

The move in healthcare to next-generation database technologies underscores the business critical need to deploy the latest and best technologies in order to create a sustainable healthcare system. Outside of CMS, top healthcare, pharmaceutical and insurance companies are using MarkLogic to achieve a 360 view of data and metadata faster than ever, leading to better decision making and trusted analytic insights.

MarkLogic can be utilized by the Affordable Care Act (ACA) program and more broadly in applications throughout CMS to rapidly build and deploy applications in the cloud.

“CMS is a showcase for how to successfully integrate, access and share massive amounts of data required to improve population health and to leverage the power of the cloud – all while maintaining advanced, data-level security,” said Gary Bloom, CEO of MarkLogic. “As the healthcare industry becomes more integrated, with ever more links among industry stakeholders, MarkLogic provides the platform and approach to make data more accessible to all. In so doing, MarkLogic is proving itself as a flexible, scalable and more efficient alternative to the traditional relational and open source databases.”

CMS first tapped MarkLogic to support the launch of a Federally Facilitated Marketplace and consumer-facing website, now known as HealthCare.gov. As one of the most significant challenges in CMS’ 50-year history, MarkLogic proved capable of assisting CMS with the coordination of hundreds of thousands of data points from both the public and private sector in seconds, all while facing a mandatory government project completion deadline.

Data integration is one of the most complex IT challenges, and our mission is to simplify it. The MarkLogic Data Hub is a highly differentiated data platform that eliminates friction at every step of the data integration process, enabling organizations to achieve a 360º view faster than ever. By simplifying data integration, MarkLogic helps organizations gain agility, lower IT costs, and safely share their data.

Organizations around the world trust MarkLogic to handle their mission-critical data, including 6 of the top 10 banks, 5 of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies, 6 of the top 10 publishers, 9 of the 15 major U.S. government agencies, and many more. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, MarkLogic has offices throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Australia. For more information visit www.marklogic.com.

