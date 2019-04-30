Catholic Charities of Baltimore Selects Streamline’s SmartCare EHR Platform

KALAMAZOO, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Streamline Healthcare Solutions and Catholic Charities of Baltimore, MD are pleased to announce a new partnership for the SmartCare EHR application.

This enterprise-wide solution will tie together Catholic Charities’ diverse program offerings including behavioral health, special education, and residential treatment services under one unified platform.

“This partnership helps us become a more innovative and efficient organization in service to our clients,” said Catholic Charities Executive Director Bill McCarthy. “It will allow us to manage and use data across many of our service areas so we can be even more informed in data-driven decision-making.”

“Streamline is extremely excited to welcome Catholic Charities of Baltimore to our growing client community. SmartCare is a great fit for the organization’s diverse service offerings as it will improve their care coordination through the use of one integrated platform enhancing the quality of care for all stakeholders,” said Javed Husain, Co-Founder/Co-CEO, Streamline Healthcare Solutions. “Not only is SmartCare a great fit for them now, but it will remain flexible and comprehensive into the future as healthcare evolves. We look forward to this partnership and many more opportunities in Maryland.”

About Catholic Charities of Baltimore

Catholic Charities of Baltimore is Maryland’s largest private provider of human services, with more than 80 programs in 200 locations to serve children and families experiencing homelessness and poverty, individuals with intellectual disabilities, immigrants and seniors without regard to religion, race or other circumstances. www.catholiccharities-md.org

About Streamline

Streamline delivers web-based software for healthcare organizations to provide and coordinate specialized behavioral service delivery processes. Streamline’s SmartCare™ solution was developed to truly integrate all departments; moving them to a more holistic service model. Streamline’s software solutions are well suited for organizations who wish to have a system that can incorporate its entire business processes into a single solution, with the ability to continue to grow as business-lines needs evolve. Streamline has been offering software in the behavioral health marketplace since 2003.

http://www.streamlinehealthcare.com