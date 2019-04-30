Great Wolf Resorts Improves Site Performance 20% with Yottaa Resulting in an 18% Conversion Increase

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yottaa, Inc., the leading Cloud platform for accelerating eCommerce, today announced that Great Wolf Resorts, North America’s largest family of indoor water park resorts with 17 locations across the United States and Canada, has implemented Yottaa’s platform to speed up the loading of its websites.

Great Wolf Resorts is a chain of indoor water parks and hotels. The company owns and operates its family resorts under the Great Wolf Lodge brand. In addition to a water park, each resort features a hotel, restaurants, arcades, spas, and children’s activities. Great Wolf Resorts is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

For Great Wolf Resorts, creating engaging guest experiences, whether it is at one of the company’s resorts or on its websites, is a top priority. And when it comes to ensuring great experiences on Great Wolf Resort’s websites, fast page load time is a key requirement. With over 30 third party technologies, many high resolution images, and a legacy eCommerce platform, Great Wolf Lodge found it difficult to achieve fast site performance. The biggest factor slowing down the site was 3rd party technologies which require over 300 calls to external servers. Mobile performance, in particular, was a big concern since 70% of Great Wolf Resort’s online traffic comes from mobile devices. In order to speed up its sites, the company evaluated a number of digital experience software solutions.

During Great Wolf Resort’s evaluation of Yottaa, it conducted an A/B split test running half of its traffic through Yottaa and half through its existing environment. At the end of the trial Great Wolf Resorts saw a 20% improvement in site performance and an 18% increase in online conversions using Yottaa. Following the trial, Great Wolf Resorts selected Yottaa as its solution for digital experience optimization and deployed the Yottaa eCommerce Acceleration Platform across all of its website pages.

“In the past, we have experienced slow page load times, especially on mobile devices, due to our legacy eCommerce platform and the 3rd party technologies on our sites,” said Ramki Srinivasan, Vice President of Digital, Great Wolf Resorts. “Since we have deployed Yottaa we have seen a 20% improvement in page load speed and an 18% increase in conversion rates. More importantly, with a faster site we are delivering great online experiences to our potential guests. Additionally, since Yottaa has solved our site performance problem, this has freed up our development team to focus on other strategic initiatives that will further enhance the productivity of our operations.”

Great Wolf Resorts deployed Yottaa’s eCommerce Acceleration Platform utilizing the following Yottaa solutions:

Application Sequencing to optimally manage and control the execution of 1st and 3rd party assets, and responsively load images to make even the most visually engaging (and heavy) pages immediately interactive.

to optimally manage and control the execution of 1st and 3rd party assets, and responsively load images to make even the most visually engaging (and heavy) pages immediately interactive. Anomaly AI to automatically assign performance thresholds to the behavior of an eCommerce page, and machine learning algorithms to adjust those thresholds based on historical trends and variations. Once performance thresholds are exceeded, Anomaly AI sends an alert that an optimization is needed.

to automatically assign performance thresholds to the behavior of an eCommerce page, and machine learning algorithms to adjust those thresholds based on historical trends and variations. Once performance thresholds are exceeded, Anomaly AI sends an alert that an optimization is needed. InstantON to accelerate the performance of dynamic pages and content, resulting in significantly faster page load times.

to accelerate the performance of dynamic pages and content, resulting in significantly faster page load times. Content Transformation to manipulate how web page content is rendered, with no configuration or code change. By enabling quick modified page rendering, Content Transformation personalizes the performance of the shopper experience to each device, browser, location, and network.

“Great Wolf Resorts is rapidly becoming the standard bearer in the travel industry for ensuring outstanding guest experiences throughout their journey, from the initial visit to one of its websites all the way through a stay at one of its resorts,” said Rich Stendardo, CEO of Yottaa. “By deploying Yottaa, Great Wolf Resorts has been able to quickly and easily improve site speed without an army of developers or custom code. This has resulted in enhanced online interactions with guests and higher online bookings.”

About Yottaa

