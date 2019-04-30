South Carolina Ports Authority Goes Live with Tideworks Terminal Operating Solutions at Port of Charleston

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tideworks Technology® Inc. (Tideworks), a full-service provider of comprehensive terminal operating system (TOS) solutions, today announced that South Carolina Ports Authority (SCPA) has successfully gone live with Tideworks’ graphical planning solution, Spinnaker®, at the Port of Charleston’s Wando Welch and North Charleston terminals. This is the first phase of the Port of Charleston project and the second implementation of Tideworks’ TOS solutions within the SCPA network. Inland Port Dillon went live with Tideworks’ Intermodal Pro® terminal operating system in April 2018.

In this first phase of the project, all stevedores in the port complex have access to the system’s platform to increase process visibility throughout the terminal. Implementation of Tideworks’ TOS at the Port of Charleston will support SCPA’s broader objectives to efficiently handle increasing container volumes and reduce turn times through comprehensive graphical planning, improved inventory accuracy and enhanced productivity.

The go live of this initial phase represents the first milestone of the Port of Charleston project with Tideworks. To begin later this year, the second phase of the project will include the implementation of Tideworks’ next-generation TOS Mainsail®, Traffic Control™, the Terminal View® 3D data visualization system, Tideworks Insight™ and Advent Intermodal Solutions’ eModal® port community platform.

The implementations at the Port of Charleston reinforce SCPA’s partnership with Tideworks, which began with its greenfield intermodal rail terminal, Inland Port Dillon. In April 2018, the terminal went live with Tideworks’ intermodal terminal operating solutions, including the Intermodal Pro® TOS, GateVision® gate operating system, Traffic Control™ equipment dispatch system, and Tideworks Insight™. Inland Port Dillon was the first intermodal rail facility to deploy Tideworks Insight.

“We are pleased to have successfully completed phase one implementation of the Tideworks’ TOS solution that will enhance planning and operations at our marine terminals,” said Stephen Rauch, director of information technology at SCPA. “The Port is experiencing strong growth, and the addition of Tideworks’ solutions will support our ability to efficiently handle increased cargo volumes over the long term.”

“Our partnership with SCPA has afforded Tideworks myriad opportunities to demonstrate the capabilities of our next generation TOS solutions," said Thomas Rucker, president of Tideworks. “We look forward to continuing our partnership with SCPA and supporting its growth with innovative and effective solutions that add value to the supply chain and the communities that SCPA serves.”

Tideworks is providing all the associated implementation services for SCPA to ensure successful deployments. These services include project management, software configuration and installation, integration services, user training and go-live assistance. Tideworks will also provide ongoing maintenance and support services, which includes 24/7 technical support and regular software upgrades.

The Wando Welch and North Charleston terminals went live with Tideworks’ Spinnaker Planning Management System in late-March 2019.

About South Carolina Ports Authority

South Carolina Ports Authority (SCPA), established by the state’s General Assembly in 1942, owns and operates public seaport facilities in Charleston, Dillon, Georgetown and Greer. An economic development engine for the state, Port operations facilitate 187,200 statewide jobs and generate nearly $53 billion annual economic activity. Home to the Southeast’s deepest port, SCPA is the industry leader in delivering speed-to-market, seamless processes and flexibility to ensure reliable operations, big ship handling, efficient market reach and environmental responsibility. For more information on SCPA, please visit www.scspa.com.

About Tideworks Technology

Tideworks is a full-service provider of comprehensive terminal operating system solutions for growing terminal operations and shipping lines worldwide. The company helps more than 120 facilities run their operations more efficiently and profitably. From optimized equipment utilization to faster turn times, Tideworks works at every step of terminal operations to maximize productivity and customer service. For more information about Tideworks Technology, a Carrix solution, visit www.tideworks.com.