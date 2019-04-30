Excella Awarded Blanket Purchase Agreement to Support the U.S. Office of Personnel Management

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Excella, a pioneer in Agile technology, announced it was awarded a Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) to provide software development and DevOps capabilities to the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) and directly support OPM’s Office of the Chief Information Officer. The Systems Development Support Services (SDSS) for Human Resource Solutions Information Technology Program Management Office (HRSITPMO) has a performance period of one base-year plus four options. The BPA has a total ceiling value of $292 million.

“OPM faces a critical time in its history, as many of its core programs are currently slated to migrate to the General Services Administration. They are proactively preparing their systems and processes to continue to thrive,” said Matt Pincombe, Partner at Excella. “This win allows our industry-recognized experts at Excella to support OPM’s Office of the Chief Information Officer which will help the office further advance its mission to best serve the American people.”

The Excella Team will provide a variety of services, including:

Systems Analysis and Architecture

Systems Design

Development

Enhancement, Systems Testing, and Maintenance

Project Management

Excella has worked with the Human Resource Solutions systems at OPM since 2005. Excella also delivers solutions to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), U.S. Census Bureau, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of Inspector General (OIG). Excella was recently awarded a $49.5 million contract to support the USCIS Fraud Detection and National Security Directorate.

About Excella

Excella is an Agile technology firm and transformative partner to Washington, DC’s leading organizations. Since 2002, federal agencies, prominent brands and trailblazing non-profits have turned to Excella to transform bold ideas into elegant technology solutions. We believe technology exists to solve challenges and evolve thinking – we help organizations harness this power to make real progress. Learn more at www.excella.com.