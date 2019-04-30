MEDITECH Announces Professional Services

WESTWOOD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MEDITECH, one of the world’s leading providers of Enterprise Health Records (EHR), announced today the formation of a new division dedicated to offering a range of Professional Services designed to optimize and maximize its Expanse EHR. Celebrating its 50th year of providing innovative software technology, MEDITECH will expand its portfolio by offering more services to its customers.

These professional services will complement the company’s Expanse implementation program known as READY. Implementation Professional Services will include on-premise Project Management Leadership, Clinical and Financial Leads, and a full suite of Subject Matter Experts and Trainers who will provide guidance, oversight, and training during the Expanse implementation. A complete slate of implementation consulting services, available on a widespread basis, will be offered during the second half of 2019.

Specialty Professional Services, which are being offered immediately, include implementation of quality initiatives using Expanse EHR Toolkits and Surveillance tools; physician consulting services; interoperability assessments and strategic planning; and programs designed to optimize Business & Clinical Analytics and Population Health solutions. Each of these tracks is being headed by a MEDITECH Associate Vice President with over 20 years of experience at the company.

“ Now is the right time for MEDITECH to enter the Professional Services arena,” stated Hoda Sayed-Friel, Executive Vice President, who will lead the new division. “ As our Expanse platform continues to mature, and customer adoption begins to reach critical mass, we are uniquely positioned to offer unparalleled technical knowledge for optimizing our software and achieving predictable implementation outcomes.”

“ Our team will elevate our customers’ deployment of Expanse and allow organizations to reach maximum ROI on their MEDITECH investment,” continued Sayed-Friel. “ It’s going to be an exciting journey and we can’t wait to get started.”

