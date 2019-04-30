EyeSouth Expands into Tennessee Through Affiliation with Two Practices and Associated ASCs in Cookeville and Crossville

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EyeSouth Partners (“EyeSouth” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed an affiliation with Cumberland Eye Care and Plateau ASC (“Cumberland Eye”), located in Crossville, TN, and Cookeville Eye Specialists and Perimeter ASC, located in Cookeville, TN. The affiliations will establish EyeSouth’s initial presence in Tennessee, which will be a key growth state for the Company going forward. EyeSouth is an eye care-focused management services organization committed to partnering with leading physicians to build a premier network of eye care services in the Southeast. EyeSouth’s affiliate network consists of approximately 70 doctors providing medical and surgical eye care services at 45 locations throughout Georgia, North Carolina, Florida and Tennessee.

Cumberland Eye is led by Dr. Stewart Galloway and Cookeville Eye is led by Dr. Dennis Cosgrove. The two ASCs operate with four highly accomplished surgeons, Dr. Stewart Galloway, Dr. Alissa Hudson, Dr. Faramarz Hidaji and Dr. Janis Holt. The practices and ASCs employ approximately 50 support staff and have operated closely together for 20 years. Through the partnership with EyeSouth, each practice and ASC will leverage EyeSouth’s support services to continue providing the best quality of care to patients in Cookeville, Crossville and surrounding areas.

Dr. Galloway commented on the partnership, “Having lived in Crossville and practiced in both Cookeville and Crossville for 20 years, it was incredibly important to find a partner who was committed to helping us continue to find ways to better serve our patients and employees and focused on the long-term success of each brand”. Dr. Cosgrove continued, “Cookeville has been my home for nearly 25 years, and I am excited about the next chapter for Cookeville Eye Specialists and seeing what we can accomplish with EyeSouth’s support.”

“It is very exciting to expand into Tennessee through this partnership with such high-quality and well-respected physicians,” said Eugene Gabianelli, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of EyeSouth Partners. “Both practices and ASCs will be great additions to the EyeSouth family.”

Each practice and surgery center will continue to operate under its brand, with no changes to its staff, physicians or locations.

About EyeSouth Partners

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, EyeSouth Partners (“EyeSouth”) is an eye care management services organization committed to partnering with leading physicians to build a premier network of eye care services in the Southeast. EyeSouth’s partner practices’ clinical mission is to provide high quality medical and surgical specialty eye care. EyeSouth supports its affiliated practices and physician partners with strategic guidance, administrative resources, operating expertise, and capital with an absolute focus on clinical quality and a patient-first culture. EyeSouth’s affiliate network consists of approximately 70 doctors providing medical and surgical eye care services at 45 locations throughout Georgia, North Carolina, Florida and Tennessee. EyeSouth is backed by Shore Capital Partners, a leading lower middle market healthcare private equity firm. For more information about EyeSouth Partners, please visit: www.eyesouthpartners.com.

About Shore Capital Partners

Shore Capital is a Chicago-based private equity firm focused on microcap healthcare investments. Shore supports management partners with capital, business development expertise, and industry knowledge to accelerate growth, fund acquisitions, and generate value to shareholders. Shore targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow, and significant growth potential, including organic and growth through industry consolidation. Shore has ~$1 billion of equity capital under management through various investment vehicles. For more information, please visit: www.shorecp.com.