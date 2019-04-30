Agilent and SomaLogic Sign Agreement for Supply of Custom Microarrays

SANTA CLARA, Calif. & BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A) and SomaLogic, Inc. (a privately held biotechnology company) today announced a multi-year supply agreement whereby Agilent will supply customized high-fidelity oligo microarrays for use in the nucleic acid detection step within SomaLogic’s novel SOMAscan assay, a protein measurement platform with applications across basic and clinical research, diagnostics, and pharmaceutical discovery and development.

SomaLogic’s SOMAscan assay solves a protein measurement challenge using a DNA measurement solution, enabling the accurate measurement of an individual’s protein makeup with unequalled sensitivity and dynamic range. The customized Agilent microarray, which is based on SomaLogic’s specifications, is incorporated into the SOMAscan assay which is used to detect and measure 5,000 proteins accurately and reproducibly from a small volume of biological sample.

“Agilent and SomaLogic have developed a mutually rewarding partnership over the years, and we are pleased that they will continue to leverage our microarray platform as they scale up their business,” said Sam Raha, president of Agilent’s Diagnostics and Genomics Group. “Agilent’s microarray platform has demonstrated superiority for measurement of DNA and RNA at scale and it is exciting to see how SomaLogic is creatively applying this capability to measure thousands of proteins in a single assay.”

“To date we have analyzed over 300,000 human samples as we have built the SOMAscan platform,” said Roy Smythe, CEO of SomaLogic. “Agilent custom microarrays have been a critical part of our success to date, and as we now move into health, wellness and disease-monitoring applications for our technology they continue to be an extremely high quality and scalable solution.”

Specific details of the agreement were not disclosed.

About SomaLogic

SomaLogic seeks to deliver meaningful and actionable health-management insights that empower individuals worldwide to continuously optimize their personal health and wellness throughout their lives. These essential insights, to be provided through a global network of partners and users, are derived from the precise, proprietary, and personalized measurement of critical changes in an individual’s proteins over time. For more information, visit www.somalogic.com and follow @somalogic on Twitter.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. With more than 50 years of insight and innovation, Agilent instruments, software, services, solutions, and people provide trusted answers to customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenues of $4.91 billion in fiscal 2018 and employs 15,300 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to our Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.