CarePort Health Expands Michigan Footprint by Collaborating with Henry Ford Health System to Provide Care Coordination Platform across Acute Hospital Network

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CarePort Health, a pioneer in post-acute outcomes management, today announced that Henry Ford Health System, a leading healthcare and medical services provider in southeast Michigan, recently implemented CarePort solutions to help coordinate and improve post-acute care and outcomes for patients.

With the new activation of CarePort Guide, Connect and Insight, Henry Ford now uses the entire CarePort platform – including Care Management – at its four acute care hospitals to coordinate patient care from acute admission through the discharge process and into the post-acute community.

“This technology enables us to follow our patients in real-time if they receive care after they are discharged from our hospitals, such as at a skilled nursing facility or inpatient rehab or in a home health care environment,” says Susan Craft, R.N., director of care coordination for Henry Ford. “From an operations standpoint, it will streamline the care management processes at our hospitals.”

CarePort Guide, Connect and Insight solutions help providers:

Engage patients in the selection of high-quality post-acute providers that best fits their needs

Manage patients in real-time across multiple settings of care

Inform care coordinators about key patient events like post-acute admissions, expected length of stay and hospital readmissions

Apply real-time data and metrics for tighter collaboration with post-acute networks and alliances

“Henry Ford Health System is known for its role in national healthcare quality programs and we’re honored that they chose CarePort to support its care coordination efforts,” says Dr. Lissy Hu, CEO and founder of CarePort. “CarePort is thrilled to expand into Michigan and equip Henry Ford with care coordination tools and the ability to evaluate and improve patient and provider outcomes.”

About CarePort Health

CarePort Health provides care coordination software solutions to manage patient transitions across the continuum. The end-to-end platform bridges acute and post-acute EHRs, providing visibility for providers, payers and ACOs into the care that patients receive across care settings so that all providers can efficiently and effectively coordinate patient care.