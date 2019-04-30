Smiths Medical and HCA Capital Division Partner to Integrate Medfusion® 4000 System with PharmGuard® Software with EMR

PLYMOUTH, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Smiths Medical, a leading global medical device manufacturer, announced today its partnership with HCA Capital Division to integrate its Medfusion® 4000 wireless syringe infusion pumps with HCA’s electronic medical records system (EMR).

Smart pump programming will allow clinician order parameters to be sent to the pump, which will help ensure the correct medication, concentration, rate, and dose be delivered to the patient. This will increase patient safety by reducing possible programming errors.

Smart pump programming is supported by Integrating the Healthcare Enterprise (IHE), an initiative by healthcare professionals and industry to improve the way computer systems in healthcare share information. IHE promotes the coordinated use of established standards such as DICOM and HL7 to address specific clinical needs in support of optimal patient care. Systems developed in accordance with IHE communicate with one another better, are easier to implement, and enable care providers to use information more effectively.

About Smiths Medical

Smiths Medical www.smiths-medical.com is a leading supplier of specialized medical devices and equipment for global markets, focusing on the medication delivery, vital care and safety devices market segments. It is part of Smiths Group www.smiths.com, a global leader in applying advanced technologies for markets in threat and contraband detection, energy, medical devices, communications and engineered components. Smiths Group employs around 23,000 people in more than 50 countries.