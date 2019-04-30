BACE and Rogers Sign National Agreement

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BACE, LLC, a leading global equipment manufacturer, technology innovator and national service provider for the recycling and waste management industry, and Rogers, the leading facility service provider for electrical, lighting, HVAC, plumbing, distribution and contractor service needs, have formed an exclusive partnership to offer BACE’s customers turn-key electrical services for their Waste and Recycling equipment.

“Our customers have been struggling with finding the right partner to implement and coordinate electrical services to meet their equipment and timeline requirements. This partnership solves that challenge. Rogers and BACE are leaders in their respective sectors and by combining forces, our customers can now count on a successful implementation of their Waste and Recycling equipment. This is a game changer for BACE and our customers,” said Frederick Waite, BACE’s Chief Executive Officer.

Chris Rogers, President and Chief Executive Officer of Rogers, states, “This partnership is a natural fit for Rogers and BACE. Both organizations serve similar customers and we are singularly focused on customer success nationwide.”

About BACE

BACE is a leading global manufacturer of heavy-duty balers, compactors and a national equipment service provider for the recycling and waste management industry. BACE is also the creator of the Patent Pending IntelliBACE™ Platform, an innovative Business Intelligence and Analytics Platform offering unmatched Accountability and Transparency. The BACE headquarters is located at 322 W32nd Street, Charlotte, North Carolina 28206. For information about BACE's products and services, email fwaite@bacecorp.com, call BACE at (704) 394-2230 or visit our web site at www.BACECORP.com.

About Rogers

Founded in Atlanta in 1983, Rogers is one of the country’s leading electrical, lighting and technology solutions service providers for retail, commercial and municipal properties across the United States. Rogers provides management and labor for the installation and maintenance of electrical and lighting systems, and does it effectively across multi-site and single unit properties. As the only self-performing national contractor with local employees servicing local customers, Rogers consistently delivers quality work, whenever customers need it, every time. At Rogers, we have the power to get the job done. To learn more, please visit www.rogersservices.com.