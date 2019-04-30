Readerlink Distribution Services Embarks on Powerful SaaS Supply Chain Transformation with JDA

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In its quest to fuel book category growth within its retail customers amid a competitive and crowded market, Readerlink Distribution Services, LLC, the largest book distributor in the U.S., has turned to JDA Software, Inc. for a powerful, SaaS-based end-to-end supply chain footprint. Readerlink has had a very successful JDA® Category Management deployment across retailer storefronts and will complement that with a broad set of JDA planning and execution solutions to transform their supply chain.

Illinois-based Readerlink is the largest full-service distributor of hardcover, trade and paperback books to non-trade channel booksellers in North America, including the biggest names in retail across multiple retail channels. Servicing storefronts throughout the United States, Readerlink distributes approximately one out of every three consumer trade books sold in the country.

With a focus on sales volume growth, supply chain efficiency, and operational improvements, combined with maintaining one of the industry’s largest data repositories, Readerlink requires state-of-the-art technologies in order to continue to make informed decisions on behalf of its supply chain partners. They will be replacing their current applications supporting their demand planning, promotions and warehouse operations with a broad range of JDA solutions including JDA Demand, JDA Fulfillment, JDA Warehouse Management, JDA Warehouse Labor Management and JDA Transportation Management.

“JDA has been a tremendous partner to us in revitalizing our category management processes and with such proven results, it was a natural extension to commit again to JDA with a broad supply chain transformation,” said Randy San Miguel, CIO at Readerlink. “We realize the inherent value in integrating and uniting these critical business processes that will significantly increase customer satisfaction with right-sized cost-to-serve, and look forward to achieving our ambitious goal to transform the future of distribution with JDA.”

Readerlink will be deploying JDA in a SaaS-based environment, linking planning and execution processes together with its existing category management deployment which consists of JDA Space Planning to manage floorplans, store data, product attributes and performance information. Readerlink anticipates it will significantly reduce costs associated with returns management, inventory and labor as well as reduce current infrastructure and IT costs as it replaces multiple homegrown solutions with JDA.

“Readerlink has a vast network of distributors and retailers that it works with, and it is critical that it unite its supply chain processes from the front-end storefront to the warehouse to create not only the most impactful customer experience, but a robust back-end supporting backbone that drives profitability and reduces costs for all trading partners,” said Cary VandenAvond, president, North American Manufacturing, Distribution and 3PL, JDA. “Extending its partnership with JDA will give Readerlink the critical end-to-end supply chain visibility and portfolio it needs to achieve this and we look forward to supporting their transformation.”

About Readerlink Distribution Services, LLC

Readerlink Distribution Services, LLC is the largest full-service book distributor to non-trade booksellers in North America, selling approximately one out of every three trade books, and is a recognized leader in distribution logistics, value-added category management services, field services and business analytics. Readerlink’s solutions include full-service print book distribution, online print book distribution, and print on demand. Readerlink is located in Oak Brook, IL. For more information, go to www.Readerlink.com.

About JDA Software, Inc.

JDA Software is the proven leader in artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML)-driven supply chain and retail solutions for 4,000 of the world’s leading retail, manufacturing and logistics companies. JDA enables an Autonomous Supply ChainTM by connecting its cognitive SaaS solutions from end-to-end - across planning, execution and delivery - with a broad partner ecosystem, empowering customers to better predict and shape demand, transform their product delivery and deliver outstanding customer experiences. JDA’s world-class client brands include 75 of the top 100 retailers, 77 of the top 100 consumer goods companies, and 8 of the top 10 global 3PLs. Running JDA, you can plan to deliver. www.jda.com

