Tyler Technologies to Unify Maine’s Judiciary and District Attorney’s Offices with Odyssey Solution

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today that all District Attorney’s (DA) Offices in the State of Maine and the Maine Attorney General’s (AG) Office have selected Tyler’s Odyssey Attorney Manager™ solution to be used across the state.

The Maine Judicial Branch selected Tyler’s Odyssey unified court case management system for all case types in 2016, so the state was already familiar with Tyler’s software capabilities. After receiving a mandate from the court system that the Maine DA and AG offices begin filing all paperwork electronically, they began exploring software offerings. They quickly realized the value of being able to integrate with the Odyssey case management system rather than trying to develop a custom integration with its current solution.

“Having the same core software as Maine’s court system will bring us many benefits, including uniform data entry and consistent and stable interfacing with the courts, not to mention cost savings for Maine’s taxpayers,” said Andrew Robinson, District Attorney for District 3 in Maine. “We’re eager to expand the state’s relationship with Tyler, using an impressive product that will meet the needs of our judiciary offices and prosecutor community.”

With Odyssey Attorney Manager, prosecutors across Maine can gather essential information from their cases to compile statistical information to guide the future of prosecution in Maine. Additionally, the solution will enable DA’s throughout the state to standardize business processes across offices.

The selection of Odyssey Attorney Manager will allow for integration between the statewide Odyssey case management system through Tyler Alliance. Tyler Alliance connects a variety of departments and organizations to automate critical information sharing to enhance decision making, automate processes, save time, and reduce errors. Once the multi-year rollouts for Odyssey are completed, Maine will have a unified statewide system for its courts and prosecutors’ offices.

The Maine DA and AG offices will use Odyssey Attorney Manager in all eight DA offices and one AG office in Maine’s 16 counties. Overall, there will be approximately 250 users, including all prosecutors in the state.

“The state of Maine has a clear vision for how technology can connect and serve its justice community, and we’re thrilled to help them make their vision a reality through our Odyssey solutions,” said Bruce Graham, president of Tyler’s Courts & Justice Division. “Tyler Alliance will increase information sharing between multiple offices, streamlining communication, reducing errors, and making the state even more efficient as it serves its constituents.”

Tyler has had a long-standing presence in Maine, with more than 800 employees in its Yarmouth, Falmouth, and Bangor offices, and more than 170 clients across the state.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) is the largest and most established provider of integrated software and technology services focused on the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 21,000 successful installations across 10,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. A financially strong company, Tyler has achieved double-digit revenue growth every quarter since 2012. It was also named to Forbes’ “Best Midsize Employers” list in 2018 and recognized twice on its “Most Innovative Growth Companies” list. More information about Tyler Technologies, headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.