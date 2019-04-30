Chainalytics Joins the Amazon Packaging Support and Supplier Network

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chainalytics, a global leader in supply chain consulting, analytics and market intelligence, is excited to announce that it is an official participant in the Amazon Packaging Support and Supplier Network (APASS) which supports vendors in certifying their products under Amazon’s Frustration-Free Packaging certification program.

As an APASS member, Chainalytics offers its expertise in primary and transport packaging solutions to help companies develop packaging designs which will pass the required testing to earn Amazon’s certification for Prep-Free Packaging (PFP), Ships-in-Own Container (SIOC), and Frustration-Free Packaging (FFP). While experienced in all major packaging materials and testing protocols, Chainalytics specializes in high value, oversized, and fragile products.

“Chainalytics has helped companies reduce waste and eliminate unnecessary materials through better packaging designs for many years,” states Nancy Matchey, Vice President of Packaging Optimization. “As companies continue to turn to Amazon to expand their online presence, we look forward to helping them deliver their products safely and profitably.”

Amazon’s three-tiered certification program helps organizations reduce waste, protect against damage, improve the consumer experience, and promote sustainability initiatives like recyclable packaging. To avoid chargeback penalties, all products within the size specification detailed by Amazon should be certified “ready-to-ship” by August 1, 2019.

About Chainalytics

Chainalytics accelerates fact-based transformation for supply chain leaders around the globe, including 18 of Gartner’s Top 25 supply chains. We bring unparalleled passion to our core purpose: to help leaders realize maximum value from their supply chains. Our combination of top supply chain talent, proven methodologies and proprietary market intelligence delivers actionable insight and measurable outcomes. With locations across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Chainalytics serves companies globally in a borderless fashion. To learn more, visit www.chainalytics.com.