Hunting Signs Exclusive Distributorship for Well-sun Technology

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hunting PLC announced today its Hunting Titan division has entered into an agreement with Xi’an Well-sun Electronics Technology PLC (Well-sun) for the distribution of Well-sun’s products and technologies for all markets with the exclusion of the People’s Republic of China.

“ We are extremely pleased to be able to work with the Hunting organization and their global footprint to promote our products,” said Zian Baoping, President of Xi’an Well-sun Electronics Technology PLC.

“ Our agreement with Well-sun enhances our portfolio of cased-hole solution products, and provides our customers additional technology thru our distribution platform,” added Jason Mai, Managing Director of Hunting’s Titan Division.

About Hunting PLC

Hunting PLC is an international energy services provider to the world’s leading upstream oil and gas companies. Established in 1874, it is a premium-listed public company traded on the London Stock Exchange. The Company maintains a corporate office in Houston and is headquartered in London. As well as the United Kingdom, the Company has operations in Canada, China, Indonesia, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, United Arab Emirates and the United States of America.

About Xi’an Well-sun Electronics Technology PLC

Xi’an Well-sun Electronics Technology PLC (Well-sun), located in Xi’an, China, is a highly specialized company focused on the R&D and manufacture of cased-hole logging tools, providing equipment and integrated solutions for clients worldwide. Since its founding in 2002, the Company has achieved the highest certifications in the industry including API Spec designing and manufacturing diversified products with high quality, traceability, and unprecedented compatibility. Well-sun’s client focus and fast response to customer needs has reinforced a reputation as a top tier tool provider.