Garmin® announces an all-new Forerunner® series with GPS running smartwatches created for all runners

OLATHE, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced a new Forerunner lineup that brings integrated music capabilities, full-color mapping, and advanced training, safety and tracking features1 to its popular GPS running smartwatches. Designed with the runner in mind, the new Forerunners – Forerunner 45, Forerunner 45S, Forerunner 245, Forerunner 245 Music and Forerunner 945 – will not only track a run, but will monitor stats, crunch the numbers and get to know all about an athlete’s performance, training history, goals and more. The new Forerunner series is designed to meet the needs of all runners, no matter how far or fast they run.

“We are excited to refresh our Forerunner line and bring sought-after advancements to some of our most popular GPS running smartwatches,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “Each new Forerunner takes what its predecessor has done very well, and enhances it with even more features, making it easier for you to simply focus on your workout while your watch does the thinking.”

Engineered for runners, by runners, each new Forerunner features lightweight materials and an intuitive 5-button design that is easy to operate with or without gloves, and in any weather condition. The watches include an always-on, sunlight-readable display with GPS, all-day activity tracking2, smart notifications, wrist-based heart rate, and new safety and tracking features1 that allow users to share their real-time location with chosen contacts in case they need help. Whether training for a 5K or something far longer, the new Forerunner line is compatible with Garmin Coach, free training plans that adapt based on a runner’s goals and performance. In addition to 5K plans, Garmin users can now train for a 10K or half-marathon with the help of three running coaches – Jeff Galloway, Greg McMillan and Amy Parkerson-Mitchell – to guide and motivate them.

With features specific to each model, the new Forerunner smartwatches deliver key running metrics and insight to every kind of runner, whether they’re training for their first 5K or already have dozens of finisher’s medals decorating their walls. Each watch is built with purpose in both form and function to help athletes train smarter, and possibly harder.

Forerunner 45 and Forerunner 45S

Designed for those who are training for their very first race or starting a new exercise plan, the easy-to-use Forerunner 45 series is the perfect companion for everyday use, monitoring heart rate at the wrist and featuring built-in GPS to keep track of pace, distance, intervals and more. For those with smaller wrists, the Forerunner 45S features a 39-millimeter case compared to a 42-millimeter case on the Forerunner 45.

With a dozen activity profiles available, the Forerunner 45 series will track more than just a run – it will record efforts during a cycling workout, on the elliptical, while doing cardio, yoga and more. The Forerunner 45 series is designed to be worn 24/7, and will monitor daily steps, distance, calories burned and sleep. Featuring all-day stress monitoring and Body Battery™ energy monitoring, users can focus on their wellness and better plan their day to optimize times for activity and rest. The Forerunner 45 series features up to 7 days of battery life in smartwatch mode and up to 13 hours in GPS mode.

Forerunner 245 and Forerunner 245 Music

Building upon one of Garmin’s most popular GPS running smartwatches, the Forerunner 245 and Forerunner 245 Music include even more data and advanced features to help runners improve. The Forerunner 245 Music holds up to 500 songs and lets users sync playlists from select preloaded music streaming services3, like Spotify® and Deezer, or transfer music from a computer.

Offering personalized training and recovery insight, both the Forerunner 245 and Forerunner 245 Music include performance monitoring tools like VO2 max and training status with adjustments for heat, recovery time and aerobic and anaerobic training effects. With the addition of a Running Dynamics Pod or compatible heart rate strap, athletes can go even further with their running data, seeing all six running dynamics right on the watch. Even after a workout, the Forerunner 245 and Forerunner 245 Music feature additional tools to track a runner’s well-being, including a wrist-based Pulse Ox sensor4 that will help gauge how oxygen is being absorbed. The Forerunner 245 and Forerunner 245 Music feature up to 7 days of battery life in smartwatch mode, up to 24 hours in GPS mode and up to 6 hours in GPS mode with music.

Forerunner 945

Made for the driven, the qualifiers, the elite, the Forerunner 945 is a premium running and triathlon smartwatch that holds up to 1,000 songs and lets users sync playlists from select preloaded streaming services3, including Spotify and Deezer, or transfer music from a computer. What’s more, while out for a run or bike ride, athletes can make convenient payments right from the wrist with Garmin Pay™ contactless payment solution5. Whether hitting busy city streets or densely covered trails, full-color, onboard maps on the Forerunner 945 will help guide serious runners and multisport athletes so they never get lost on a run.

To help athletes become better, faster and more efficient come race day, the Forerunner 945 also includes key performance monitoring tools while adding training load focus, a new feature that will sort an athlete’s recent training history into different categories based on activity structure and intensity. They can also see all six running dynamics on their watch with the use of a Running Dynamics Pod or compatible heart rate strap. Additional built-in activity profiles, including skiing, hiking, golfing and more make it easy for users to change up their routine with ease. Intended to be worn all day, the Forerunner 945 will provide athletes with additional insights to their body’s performance, and with Pulse Ox4, they can see how well their body is absorbing oxygen. The Forerunner 945 features up to 2 weeks of battery life in smartwatch mode, up to 36 hours in GPS mode and up to 10 hours in GPS mode with music.

The Forerunner 45 series will be available in May while the Forerunner 245, Forerunner 245 Music and Forerunner 945 are available now. The new Forerunners range in price from $199.99 to $599.99. The Forerunner 945 is also available in a triathlon bundle, which includes blue and black silicone bands, HRM-Tri™, HRM-Swim™, and a quick release kit for a suggested retail price of $749.99. To learn more, visit www.garmin.com/Forerunner.

The new line of Forerunner smartwatches is the latest solution from the ever-expanding Garmin fitness segment, which focuses on developing technologies to enhance and promote healthy and active lifestyles. Whether running, cycling, swimming or simply looking to stay active throughout the day, Garmin fitness devices can help athletes of all levels reach their health and fitness goals.

