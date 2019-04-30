Computer Design & Integration LLC (CDI LLC) Maintains Titanium Tier in Dell EMC Partner Program

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Computer Design & Integration LLC (CDI LLC) announced today that it has successfully completed the training and revenue requirements to remain at the Titanium Tier in the Dell EMC Partner Program. With competencies and experience held in cloud, converged infrastructure, hyper-converged infrastructure, server, storage, data protection services, IT transformation, flash and networking, CDI will hold in the program through January 2020.

Developed in tandem with partners to address three core tenets – to be Simple, Predictable and Profitable – the Dell EMC Partner Program provides unprecedented business opportunity for partners and reaffirms Dell EMC's strong commitment to the channel.

“We’re proud to have maintained our Titanium Tier status, which continues to recognize CDI’s commitment to our strong working relationship with Dell EMC,” said Tony Daniello, AVP, Digital Transformation Services. “Establishing our strategic partnership with Dell EMC almost 20 years ago allowed CDI to enhance our entire infrastructure solution portfolio and we look forward to mutually providing our customers with superior technical and professional hybrid cloud solutions.”

“CDI had an incredible FY19 with Dell Technologies, again driving well over $100 million dollars in Dell EMC solutions,” added Kevin Lynch, National Account Manager, Dell EMC. “CDI continues to innovate and provide significant value to Dell EMC clients, collaborating extremely well with our teams in commercial, enterprise, and global accounts across the east. We couldn’t be prouder of CDI’s continued accomplishments this past fiscal year and are confident for even greater success in FY20, leveraging Dell Technologies expanded portfolio of solutions to support of our clients together.”

The Dell EMC Partner Program allows partners to leverage Dell EMC’s industry-leading portfolio of innovative products, services and solutions and yields a clear path to profitability.

About Computer Design & Integration LLC (CDI LLC):

CDI LLC was founded in 1995, with corporate headquarters in New York City, as well as office locations in Teterboro, N.J., Philadelphia, Charlotte and Atlanta. The firm has been recognized as one of the nation’s top 500 IT solution providers offering clients and businesses of all sizes the most up-to-date hybrid IT technology solutions that solve today’s most complex business challenges. CDI LLC continually focuses on achieving client satisfaction by developing and implementing comprehensive and innovative technology solutions that enhance day-to-day business workflow processes. As one of the largest solution providers, CDI LLC combines the required experience, exceptional talent, quality assurance and stability that its clients strive to achieve.

