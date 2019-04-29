Harvest Properties & Invesco Real Estate Acquire Premier Silicon Valley Development Site

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A joint venture between Harvest Properties, a full service commercial real estate investment, development and management firm (“Harvest”), and its longtime partner Invesco Real Estate, a global real estate investment manager (“Invesco”), has acquired a three-building class “A” office development site in the heart of Sunnyvale, one of Silicon Valley’s most active submarkets. This acquisition marks the eighth joint venture that Harvest and Invesco have completed together.

The fully entitled, shovel-ready development is located in Sunnyvale’s desirable Peery Park, just minutes from Downtown Sunnyvale, less than one mile to Caltrain and with convenient freeway access to both Highways 101 and 237. The project totals approximately 540,000 square feet across three buildings and can be delivered in phases, allowing a tenant the unique opportunity to synchronize their growth plans with the commencement of occupancy. The partnership intends to break ground immediately and it anticipates it will deliver the first building, located at 684 W. Maude Avenue and containing approximately 190,000 square feet, in the third quarter of 2020.

“ This development represents an incredible headquarter campus opportunity that will exceed the demands of today’s corporate users,” said Preston O’Connell, partner at Harvest Properties. Blair Volckmann, partner at Harvest Properties, added, “ We will deliver a project that is best-in-class new construction with prominent identity, flexible scalability, and proximity to both an array of amenities and major public and private transportation hubs.”

“ The project sits at the epicenter of Silicon Valley’s business community and will allow a future tenant access to the world’s best technology and innovation labor force. This is the very reason that its corporate neighbors include LinkedIn, Apple, Walmart.com, Microsoft, Nokia, Riverbed, Alibaba.com, Proofpoint, Synopsys, Twitter, and 23&Me,” said Invesco’s Director of Acquisitions, Rohullah Sharifi.

About Harvest Properties

Harvest Properties is a vertically-integrated, full-service commercial real estate investment firm that specializes in the acquisition, repositioning, entitlement, development, management and financing of commercial property, primarily through joint-venture investments in Northern California. Over the last decade, Harvest has become an established leader in the marketplace by generating attractive returns for its financial partners, providing creative solutions and outstanding service. Harvest Properties’ portfolio comprises approximately ten million square feet of office, industrial, R&D and retail properties in the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, please visit www.harvestproperties.com

About Invesco Real Estate

Invesco Real Estate is a global leader in the real estate investment management business with $65.6 billion in real estate assets under management, 496 employees and 21 regional offices across the U.S., Europe and Asia (as of 12/31/18). Invesco Real Estate has been actively investing in core, value-add and opportunistic real estate strategies since 1992. Invesco Real Estate is a business name of Invesco Advisers, Inc., an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd. Invesco Ltd. is an independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. NYSE: IVZ; www.invesco.com.