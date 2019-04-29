L&W Supply Acquires Assets of Metro Building Products Inc.

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--L&W Supply Corporation, a leading distributor of top-quality building materials and specialty products in the United States, announced today that it acquired the assets of Metro Building Products Inc. in Arapahoe County, Colorado.

Founded in 1986, Metro has a single branch that serves the Denver market. The company is focused on residential and commercial markets, providing drywall, steel stud, insulation and related products. “With the acquisition of Metro Building Products, we can grow our footprint in Colorado and expand our services to contractors in the Denver area,” said Dan Piché, president of L&W Supply.

The Metro Building Products Supply team has a long history of providing contractor customers with the support and expertise they need. As part of L&W Supply, they will join a company committed to being the go-to partner for contractors nationwide, recognized for an unparalleled level of service and top-quality products.

About L&W Supply

Since 1971, L&W Supply has been recognized as a world-class interior products company and is one of the nation’s largest distributors of wallboard, suspended ceiling systems, steel studs, joint treatment, insulation, fasteners and related building products. L&W Supply was acquired by ABC Supply in November 2016. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, L&W Supply operates 170 branches in 35 states. More information about L&W is available online at www.lwsupply.com.

About ABC Supply

ABC Supply Co. Inc. is the largest wholesale distributor of roofing in the United States and one of the nation’s largest wholesale distributors of select exterior and interior building products. Since its founding by Ken and Diane Hendricks in 1982, ABC Supply’s sole focus has been serving professional contractors—taking care of them better than any other distributor and offering the products, services and support they need to build their businesses. A 13-time Gallup Great Workplace Award winner and recipient of Glassdoor’s Employees’ Choice Award, ABC Supply is an “employee-first” company that treats its associates with respect and gives them the tools they need to succeed. Headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin, ABC Supply has more than 700 locations nationwide. More information is available at www.abcsupply.com.