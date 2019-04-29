Smart Guided Systems Announces Dealer Appointment of Everglades Equipment Group for Intelligent Spray Control System

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Smart Guided Systems is excited to announce the appointment of dealer Everglades Equipment Group for the southern two-thirds of Florida for the Intelligent Spray Control System. The highly anticipated spray system has been in development, field-testing, and research for almost a decade at the USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture through the Specialty Crop Research Initiative (Washington, D.C.) and commercialized by Smart Guided Systems.

The precision sprayer kit system uses a LIDAR sensor to create a digital representation including height, width, spacing, and density of each plant or tree as it passes, which is then used to control each spray nozzle independently. Thus, USDA research confirms the system delivers:

As effective or better crop protection

47-73 percent reduction of spray consumption

40-87 percent reduction in spray loss beyond tree canopies

Up to 87 percent less airborne drift

68-93 percent reduction in spray loss on the ground

Steve Booher, Smart Guided founder and CEO said, “We are excited to have Everglades Equipment Group as a dealer representing Citrus and other specialty crop growers in Central and Southern Florida. Their depth and understanding of advanced technologies combined with 17 locations will aid the grower in having local support.”

Kyle Norton, Everglades Equipment Group Precision Solutions Manager said, “Becoming a dealer of The Intelligent Spray Control System shows our commitment to offering advanced technology to the grower, and a positive stewardship to the environment.”

The Intelligent Spray Control System can be retrofitted to growers’ existing air blast spray equipment in 5-7 hours and is approved for cost share in many areas.

###

Smart Guided Systems, LLC is a leader in precision systems for ground maintenance and horticultural applications. For more information on the Intelligent Spray Control System, visit www.smartguided.com.

Founded in 1963, Everglades Equipment Group is a family-owned and operated business serving the agricultural industry with 17 locations spanning Central and South Florida, visit www.EFE1963.com