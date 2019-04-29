Rose Associates and Rhino Partner to offer Flexible Deposit Free Leasing across their 14,000+ Unit Portfolio

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rose Associates and Rhino announced today that residents across Rose Associates’s 14,000+ unit portfolio now have the option to sign up for Rhino and avoid paying a large cash deposit security deposit and other upfront leasing requirements. This new alternative to traditional security deposits will allow residents to save thousands on upfront move-in costs.

“Rose is excited to offer Flexible Deposit Free Leasing with Rhino,” said Amy Rose, President and CEO of Rose Associates. “We look forward to working with Rhino to make renting more affordable and accessible across our entire portfolio.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Rose Associates, who is one of the most respected and influential owners in the Northeast” said Paraag Sarva, Co-founder and CEO of Rhino. “Offering Rhino will make renting more accessible for thousands of tenants - which is at the core of our mission.”

About Rose Associates

Based in New York, Rose Associates is a developer, owner and operator of premium residential properties. From planning a new development to managing day-to-day property operations, the Rose 360 Platform offers a full range of services designed to maximize the value of real estate. The firm oversees more than 14,000 units across New York, with approximately $2 billion in projects under development.

About Rhino

Rhino is a real estate technology company building solutions to make renting easier for everyone involved. Rhino’s first solution replaces security deposits and other upfront leasing requirements with a low-cost insurance program. Renters pay just a small monthly fee, starting at $3/month, instead of large cash security deposits. Learn more at sayrhino.com.