Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded Contract In Excess of $100.0 Million and Acquires Next Generation 911 Business

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--April 29, 2019-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (“Comtech”) (Nasdaq: CMTL), announced today that during its third quarter of fiscal 2019, it was awarded a five-year contract valued in excess of $100.0 million to develop, implement and operate a Comtech Next-Generation 911 emergency communications system for a Northeastern State.

In connection with the contract award, Comtech also announced that it has acquired the state and local government Next Generation 911 (“NG-911”) business from General Dynamics Information Technology, Inc. (“GDIT”) and immediately hired approximately 60 GDIT employees. The contract award, acquisition and hiring of talented employees are expected to strengthen Comtech’s position in the growing Next Generation 911 solutions market.

Under this five-year contract award which begins on August 4, 2019, Comtech will develop, implement and operate a secure, IP-based NG-911 system for a Northeastern State that permits emergency service requests from their existing public networks through new and emerging modes of communications and devices. Built on a secure cloud architecture, the Comtech NG-911 system provides superior reliability, redundancy and sustainability to accommodate emergency communications to this Northeastern State. Comtech will perform similar services from April 29, 2019 through August 3, 2019.

Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech, said, “As a leader in safety and security technologies, we are delighted that this Northeastern State has chosen to work with Comtech, and we look forward to partnering with them on this five-year contract and other opportunities. With safety and security markets at growth inflection points, we are excited about our acquisition of the NG-911 business and our ability to expand the scale and breadth of our innovative market-leading products and services to state and local government public safety agencies.”

Comtech will provide financial and other information concerning this contract award and the NG-911 acquisition during its regularly scheduled conference call to review the results of its fiscal quarter ending April 30, 2019, the exact date and time of which will be announced in advance.

About Comtech

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. Comtech sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. identify many such risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking information in this press release could be affected by many factors including, without limitation: the ability to successfully integrate operations and employees; the ability to realize anticipated benefits and synergies of the transaction; the potential impact of the announcement of the transaction or consummation of the transaction on relationships, including with employees, customers and competitors; the ability to retain key personnel; the ability to achieve performance targets; changes in financial markets, interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates; and those additional risks and factors discussed in reports filed with the SEC by Comtech Telecommunications Corp. from time to time, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in its most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K. We undertake no duty and have no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein.

