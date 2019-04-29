SMK Electronics Corporation U.S.A. and Myant Inc. Strike Strategic Partnership to Strengthen World’s First True Textile Computing Supply Chain

CHULA VISTA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SMK Electronics Corporation U.S.A., a global designer and manufacturer of advanced OEM electronic components, and Toronto-based Myant Inc., the world leader in the design and development of Textile Computing™ solutions, are pleased to announce a partnership to catalyze the development of new electronic components and mechanical interfaces for application in the emerging field of Textile Computing™.

“Our strategic partnership with Myant is a natural next step for SMK,” said Paul Evans, President of SMK Electronics Corporation U.S.A., “as we apply our world-leading, advanced connector capabilities to the exploding Textile Computing™ market space. Together we can develop innovative solutions for application in health care, fitness, AR/VR, automotive, aerospace and more.”

“Our partnership with SMK Electronics leverages the technologies and intellectual properties of both companies to develop, manufacture and scale electronic components for Textile Computing applications™,” said Tony Chahine, CEO and Founder of Myant. “This will greatly accelerate our development of the SKIIN™ Textile Computing™ Platform–a textile-based platform designed to sustain seamless human-computer interaction.

“Myant’s mission is to connect humans to others and to the world around us, by providing access to 24-hour connectivity, through the different stages of life,” continued Mr. Chahine, “The possibilities are endless, with applications in health & wellness, automotive, aerospace, performance apparel and more. SMK joins the Mayo Clinic, Proteus Digital Health, the Zoll Medical Group, and others to provide advanced components for Myant’s SKIIN™ Textile Computing™ platform.”

About SKIIN™ Textile Computing™

Connecting the human operating system to other systems in the environment through wearable, washable, ‘smart’ textile products, Myant’s SKIIN™ Textile Computing™ platform is the equivalent of a DSL cable for the human body: tracking and enhancing human activity 24/7 across all life stages. Now in development, SKIIN™ products will include textile-based sensors and actuators for:

Heart Health (electrocardiogram, heart rate, heart rate variability) Exercise/Activity (steps, calories, activity and posture recognition) Sleep (sleep stages, hours slept), and stress (level and temperature) Blood Pressure Monitoring (cuffless) Chemical Sensing Ovulation Tracking Slip & Fall Detection Driver Fatigue Oxymetry (blood oxygen levels) Breathing Rate Temperature Sensing Heat Delivery EMS Delivery Haptic Feed-back

Learn more at https://skiin.com/.

About Myant Inc.

Founded in 2010, Toronto-based Myant Inc. is creating the world’s first Textile Computing™ platform that ambiently connects humans to the world around them through textile-based solutions. With an extensive patent portfolio, a talented, multidisciplinary team of data scientists, engineers (biomechanical, mechanical & electrical), technical programmers, fashion designers and knitting machine technicians, and over 80,000 square feet of advanced manufacturing capacity, Myant is turning everyday textiles into bidirectional interfaces for human-computer interaction. Learn more at https://myant.ca/.

About SMK Electronics Corporation U.S.A.

SMK Electronics Corporation U.S.A. is the U.S. division of SMK Corporation, a world leader in the design, development and manufacture of OEM remote controls and electronic components. With local Research & Development and Manufacturing facilities, in coordination with SMK’s R&D and Manufacturing Centers worldwide, SMK Electronics is uniquely positioned to provide the U.S. Automobile industry with technologically advanced, cost-effective vision, touch interface and high-speed connectivity solutions. Learn more at http://www.smkusa.com/.