SMK Electronics Corporation U.S.A. and Myant Inc. Strike Strategic Partnership to Strengthen World’s First True Textile Computing Supply Chain

CHULA VISTA, Calif.--()--SMK Electronics Corporation U.S.A., a global designer and manufacturer of advanced OEM electronic components, and Toronto-based Myant Inc., the world leader in the design and development of Textile Computing™ solutions, are pleased to announce a partnership to catalyze the development of new electronic components and mechanical interfaces for application in the emerging field of Textile Computing™.

“Our strategic partnership with Myant is a natural next step for SMK,” said Paul Evans, President of SMK Electronics Corporation U.S.A., “as we apply our world-leading, advanced connector capabilities to the exploding Textile Computing™ market space. Together we can develop innovative solutions for application in health care, fitness, AR/VR, automotive, aerospace and more.”

“Our partnership with SMK Electronics leverages the technologies and intellectual properties of both companies to develop, manufacture and scale electronic components for Textile Computing applications™,” said Tony Chahine, CEO and Founder of Myant. “This will greatly accelerate our development of the SKIIN™ Textile Computing™ Platform–a textile-based platform designed to sustain seamless human-computer interaction.

“Myant’s mission is to connect humans to others and to the world around us, by providing access to 24-hour connectivity, through the different stages of life,” continued Mr. Chahine, “The possibilities are endless, with applications in health & wellness, automotive, aerospace, performance apparel and more. SMK joins the Mayo Clinic, Proteus Digital Health, the Zoll Medical Group, and others to provide advanced components for Myant’s SKIIN™ Textile Computing™ platform.”

About SKIIN™ Textile Computing™

Connecting the human operating system to other systems in the environment through wearable, washable, ‘smart’ textile products, Myant’s SKIIN™ Textile Computing™ platform is the equivalent of a DSL cable for the human body: tracking and enhancing human activity 24/7 across all life stages. Now in development, SKIIN™ products will include textile-based sensors and actuators for:

  1. Heart Health (electrocardiogram, heart rate, heart rate variability)
  2. Exercise/Activity (steps, calories, activity and posture recognition)
  3. Sleep (sleep stages, hours slept), and stress (level and temperature)
  4. Blood Pressure Monitoring (cuffless)
  5. Chemical Sensing
  6. Ovulation Tracking
  7. Slip & Fall Detection
  8. Driver Fatigue
  9. Oxymetry (blood oxygen levels)
  10. Breathing Rate
  11. Temperature Sensing
  12. Heat Delivery
  13. EMS Delivery
  14. Haptic Feed-back

Learn more at https://skiin.com/.

About Myant Inc.

Founded in 2010, Toronto-based Myant Inc. is creating the world’s first Textile Computing™ platform that ambiently connects humans to the world around them through textile-based solutions. With an extensive patent portfolio, a talented, multidisciplinary team of data scientists, engineers (biomechanical, mechanical & electrical), technical programmers, fashion designers and knitting machine technicians, and over 80,000 square feet of advanced manufacturing capacity, Myant is turning everyday textiles into bidirectional interfaces for human-computer interaction. Learn more at https://myant.ca/.

About SMK Electronics Corporation U.S.A.

SMK Electronics Corporation U.S.A. is the U.S. division of SMK Corporation, a world leader in the design, development and manufacture of OEM remote controls and electronic components. With local Research & Development and Manufacturing facilities, in coordination with SMK’s R&D and Manufacturing Centers worldwide, SMK Electronics is uniquely positioned to provide the U.S. Automobile industry with technologically advanced, cost-effective vision, touch interface and high-speed connectivity solutions. Learn more at http://www.smkusa.com/.

Contacts

Media Contacts

Myant Inc.
Ilaria Varoli
Executive Vice President
ilaria.varoli@myant.ca

SMK Electronics Corporation U.S.A.
Keith M. Roberts
Tele: 001 (805) 312-5546
kroberts@smkusa.com

