Enterprise Bank & Trust Partners with Bounteous and Acquia to Launch Brand New Marketing and Technology Experience

Leading digital solutions provider Bounteous partnered with open-source digital experience company Acquia to develop a fully-integrated digital experience for Enterprise Bank & Trust that's transformed and elevated their brand in the marketplace. (Graphic: Business Wire)

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bounteous, a leading provider of big-picture digital solutions, today announced that it has launched a new best-in-class website for Enterprise Bank & Trust, the second largest St. Louis-based bank with approximately $7 billion in assets. In developing a fully-integrated digital experience for Enterprise Bank & Trust, Bounteous has transformed and elevated their brand in the marketplace.

The new website experience at https://www.enterprisebank.com includes personalized content, updated product information, and access to online banking, as well as the ability to capture and measure interactions along with an integrated CRM system. The streamlined design and core technology allows Enterprise Bank & Trust to provide an unparalleled digital brand experience for their many site visitors.

In collaboration with open source digital experience company Acquia, Bounteous employed cutting-edge technology in the website build to increase personalization, security, and accessibility for Enterprise Bank & Trust. By leveraging Drupal and the Acquia Experience Platform, Bounteous was able to deliver industry-leading performance improvements with increased efficiency while providing a streamlined workflow for Enterprise Bank & Trust. Acquia Lift also provides an important foundation for personalization in Enterprise Bank & Trust’s local markets, which is paramount to increasing web-driven inbound leads and achieving the company’s long-term goals.

Bounteous worked hand-in-hand with Acquia in delivering the comprehensive solution needed to provide high-performing and secure technology for Enterprise Bank & Trust.

“Banking customers today expect an intuitive, seamless experience. Many financial services firms are struggling to deliver this level of services. Yet Enterprise Bank & Trust is implementing a fantastic customer-centric experience with the support of Bounteous’ substantial experience in guiding digital transformation for financial service organizations,” said Joe Wykes, Acquia SVP partnerships. “Open source and cloud technologies are providing tremendous opportunities for innovation and best-in-class banking experiences. This level of personalization on the consumer side and ease of management on the back-end provides a tremendous advantage to Enterprise Bank & Trust.”

In seeking a new partner, Enterprise Bank & Trust sought a digital services provider that would inform, listen, and also push them when it came time to recommend best practices and highlight industry standards. In bringing together a talented group of development, design, analytics, and marketing experts, Bounteous challenged the status quo and offered a consultative approach for Enterprise Bank & Trust to ultimately meet their business objectives.

Karen Loiterstein, SVP of Marketing at Enterprise Bank & Trust says, “I have been nothing but impressed with the responsiveness, consultation, and partnership of our [Bounteous] team. The process of launching our digital ecosystem has exceeded my expectations. There is no doubt we are with the right UX/CX partner to deliver on guiding our clients to a lifetime of financial success.”

Bounteous and Acquia have enabled Enterprise Bank & Trust to increase brand awareness, increase lead generation, and drastically improve their user experience. The new site has resulted in simplified maintenance, site management, and optimized content updates for the bank, in addition to meeting security, performance, accessibility, and scalability requirements, supported by Acquia Cloud Edge, and Acquia Search. Ultimately, the project positions Enterprise Bank & Trust for driving productivity and profitability.

To learn more about how Bounteous employs best-of-class Acquia technology solutions

About Bounteous

Founded in 2003 in Chicago, Bounteous creates big-picture digital solutions that help leading companies deliver transformational digital brand experiences. Our expertise includes Strategy, Experience Design, Technology, Analytics and Insight, and Marketing. Bounteous forms problem-solving partnerships with their clients to envision, design, and build their digital futures. Bounteous is an Acquia Preferred Partner and holds 12 Acquia Grand Master certifications and 76 Drupal developer certifications, maintaining the most accreditations of any organization outside of Acquia. Bounteous is also a Google Marketing Platform Sales Partner and conducts over 25 trainings a year across the U.S. For more information, please visit www.bounteous.com.

About Acquia

Acquia is the open source digital experience company. We provide the world’s most ambitious brands with technology that allows them to embrace innovation and create customer moments that matter. At Acquia, we believe in the power of community - giving our customers the freedom to build tomorrow on their terms. To learn more, visit acquia.com.

About Enterprise

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ: EFSC), with approximately $7 billion in assets, is a bank holding company headquartered in Clayton, Mo. Enterprise Bank & Trust operates 34 branch offices in the St. Louis, Kansas City and Phoenix metropolitan areas, as well as six branches in New Mexico. EFSC offers a range of business and personal banking services, and wealth management services. Enterprise Trust, a division of Enterprise Bank & Trust, provides financial planning, estate planning, investment management, and trust services to businesses, individuals, institutions, retirement plans and non-profit organizations.