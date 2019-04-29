Virtustream Announces Platform Enhancements, New Network Connectivity Options to Speed Time-to-Cloud and Expand Features and Automation

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Virtustream, an enterprise-class cloud company and Dell Technologies business, today announced a major expansion of its partnership with Equinix Cloud Exchange (ECX) and new platform updates to increase functionality, automation, speed-to-deployment and customer choice. These enhancements cover all workloads, including mission-critical applications typically used for managing sensitive data like customer and financial details or patient information in the healthcare industry.

New Connectivity Options

Virtustream’s expanded partnership with ECX further extends network connectivity options to accelerate time-to-market for customers through simplified access to secure, reliable and high-performance direct connectivity for Virtustream Enterprise Cloud customers in North America and EMEA. The expanded enhancements and support for the Equinix Cloud Exchange Fabric offers more customer control, minimizes security threats, and enables easier and faster connectivity access.

The expanded options include commercial Virtustream Enterprise Cloud nodes in North America and EMEA and a broader portfolio of private connectivity options building on existing IPSEC VPN, MPLS, and AT&T NetBond (selected markets) solutions, providing reduced complexity, simplified direct connectivity and vendor management enhancements. While the portfolio provides secure, scalable and reliable connections to offer 99.999% availability-based QoS controls and low latency, the time-to-connect can be dramatically reduced from weeks to just hours in most cases. Furthermore, the Equinix Cloud Exchange Fabric provides streamlined private connectivity to all major hyperscale cloud providers for customers with multi-cloud requirements.

“We are delivering new innovations and capabilities at a rapid pace, so our customers can accelerate the value of their business,” said Deepak Patil, senior vice president, Cloud Platform and Services, Virtustream. “Meeting our customers’ mission-critical needs to help them grow is at the core of our roadmap and we’ll continue to bring to market the kind of innovation and new offerings that unleash businesses and organizations to flourish in the clouds.”

Virtustream in the Healthcare Industry

Virtustream also announced the release of a major update to its enterprise-class Virtustream Healthcare Cloud. This update features new, advanced architecture components with improved flexibility and scale. Through improved automation, customers can greatly simplify the deployment and migration of EHR systems hosted in the Virtustream Healthcare Cloud. Additionally, with this new release, Virtustream now supports the use of VMware Horizon for secure and flexible application access. With this update, Virtustream’s healthcare customers can improve their business agility, allowing for rapid access to a broad range of market-leading tools from Dell Technologies.

About Virtustream

Virtustream, a Dell Technologies business, is the enterprise-class cloud company that is trusted by organizations worldwide to migrate and run their mission-critical applications in the cloud. For enterprises, service providers and government agencies, Virtustream’s professional and managed services expertise combined with the Virtustream xStream® Management Platform and Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) meets the security, compliance, performance, efficiency and consumption-based billing requirements of complex production applications in the cloud – whether private, public or hybrid.

