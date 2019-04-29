Fluor Completes Construction of Third Major U.S. Transit P3 Commuter Rail Line in Denver

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that the Eagle P3 Commuter Rail Project completed construction and opened the 11-mile Gold Line (G Line) from Downtown Union Station to Wheat Ridge Station located in the growing metro area of Denver. This milestone marks the third and final commuter rail line opening for the Denver Regional Transportation District (RTD), which in 2016 opened the University of Colorado A Line, serving downtown Denver and Denver International Airport and the B Line serving the historic center of Westminster to the dynamic Union Station Transit Center.

“Fluor is proud of the G Line opening as it signifies the completion of Denver’s investment in key infrastructure improvements and increases connectivity for commuters for generations to come,” said Terence Easton, president of Fluor’s infrastructure and power business. “The Eagle P3 Project has empowered progress and transformed the Denver economy with more than $2 billion in direct economic impact during construction.”

Using the Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Maintain model, Denver Transit Partners (DTP), a Fluor-led joint venture, has successfully operated the University of Colorado A Line and B Line since 2016 with an on-time performance rating of more than 97 percent. The University of Colorado A Line recently celebrated 1,000 days of service and doubled its capacity on the line as ridership continues to grow.

The Eagle P3 project is a public-private partnership that was awarded by Denver’s RTD to Denver Transit Partners (DTP). DTP is comprised of Fluor; John Laing plc; and Aberdeen Infrastructure Investments (No. 4) USA LLC, Balfour Beatty Infrastructure, Inc., Alternative Concepts Inc., and Ames Construction. The DTP consortium will operate the A Line, B Line and G Line for the 29-year contract agreement.

The Eagle P3 project is part of the RTD’s voter-approved FasTracks program to build 122 miles of commuter rail and light rail, 18 miles of bus rapid transit service, add 21,000 new parking spaces, redevelop Denver Union Station and redirect bus service to better connect the eight-county district. For more information, visit www.rtd-denver.com.

About Fluor Corporation

Founded in 1912, Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is a global engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction and maintenance company that transforms the world by building prosperity and empowering progress. Fluor serves its clients by designing, building and maintaining safe, well executed, capital-efficient projects around the world. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor ranks 153 on the Fortune 500 list with revenue of $19.2 billion in 2018 and has more than 53,000 employees worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.